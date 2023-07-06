Motivate your child to greatness

Motivating your child to greatness is a responsibility that falls squarely on your shoulders as a parent. As the primary figure in their lives, your role as their number one fan and cheerleader cannot be overstated. It is crucial to recognise the profound impact your words and comments can have on your child’s perception of life.

Your child looks up to you and is greatly influenced by your actions, whether positively or negatively. Even when they assert their independence, particularly during the teenage years, it is key to remember that your presence and the words you impart hold significant weight. Your absence may be filled with the resonating echo of your deep voice, providing invaluable guidance when they need it.

This motivation for your child should be a constant endeavour, extending to all aspects of their life – be it at home, school, church, or in their pursuits of sports, games, technology, or any career they may aspire to. Your unwavering impetus serves as the foundation of their world.

This duty should be fulfilled daily, as it is an essential component of their growth and development.

It can start at home with a hug and greeting in the morning plus a prayer.

Your firm faith in your children’s abilities cultivates a strong sense of identity within them. It is of utmost importance to encourage in their areas of weakness, while simultaneously imparting wisdom on how to overcome any obstacles that may arise. You must refrain from being the first to express doubt or disbelief in their capabilities. Even in situations where you harbour reservations about their chosen path, it is crucial to approach the matter in a manner that fosters appreciation and encourages them to reconsider your counsel.

Celebrate their achievements in any way possible. By expressing your profound pride in their accomplishments, you instill a sense of validation and reward for their diligent efforts. This, in turn, motivates them to persevere even in the face of adversity, preventing any inclination towards surrender.

It is important to acknowledge that self-doubt is an inherent aspect of human nature, and by providing unwavering support, you can help them navigate through such uncertainties with confidence and resilience.

Tell them to always maintain a forward-looking perspective and seize any opportunities that come their way.

Some children don’t believe in themselves. They think certain things are for some special people yet they too may have all it takes. Your words of encouragement can motivate them to come out of that self-doubt zone and take up challenging tasks that can take them to a place they never anticipated.

Take an interest to know your child’s interests/passions, gifts, and talents and as a parent, help them to discover them. Support them to develop them and strive to become exceptional individuals in life. They need to know that each human being possesses inherent uniqueness and immense potential. The Bible says that “Do you see a man skillful and experienced in his work? He will stand [in honour] before kings; He will not stand before obscure men” (Proverbs 22:29).

Such can be ways of promoting their talents/interests and telling them how they will be influential and stand before great men and women in honour. This too comes with hard work and commitment.

The journey to self-discovery can be challenging without the support of someone. That is a reason your child may need a mentor/coach who can complement your efforts.

Always look forward to knowing their plans and inspiring them to achieve their goals. Be their accountability partner and continually stay informed about their progress. You don’t need to always influence their decisions but knowing what is happening with what they do motivates them. By demonstrating your enthusiasm for their pursuits, they will feel that their efforts are recognised and appreciated by their parents.

Dickson Tumuramye