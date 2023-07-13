Move, stretch more to avoid clots

Thrombosis, more commonly known as blood clotting, is a dangerous and life-threatening condition. Globally, one in four people dies from conditions caused by thrombosis, making it a leading cause of death worldwide.

Many of us lead increasingly sedentary lifestyles, increasing our risk of thrombosis. Do you sit at a desk for work or enjoy sitting and watching TV in the evening? You could be at high risk. This is because when we sit for long periods of time, it enables the pooling of blood in the veins, leading to clot formation, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). These clots can then break off and travel to other parts of the body, causing harmful effects. For example, if a clot travels to the lungs it leads to a potentially deadly condition called pulmonary embolism (PE).

In light of this risk, World Thrombosis Day’s (WTD) theme this year is “Move Against Thrombosis”. WTD, celebrated every October 13, aims at raising awareness about the risks of thrombosis and encouraging and empowering people to take preventative action against it.

So how can you know if you are not moving enough and subsequently are at risk of thrombosis?

Globally, one in four adults does not meet recommended levels of physical activity. As a thrombosis expert, a goal of 10,000 steps is widely circulated, but even taking 7,000 steps a day can have a statistically significant positive impact on health. If you’re moving less than this, it is important to walk more! Steps can be tracked and monitored on most smartphones .

If you spend long periods of time sitting in front of a screen, you may notice symptoms such as low energy, weight gain, constipation, tight hips stiff neck and shoulders and back pain

Reducing your risk of thrombosis does not require a drastic life overhaul; a few simple changes can increase your chances of a healthy life. These include;

•Take a break. Schedule a break in your day. Whether that’s a few minutes outside, a chat with a colleague, or a walk to get a snack or coffee, taking the time to get up and move will reduce your risk of thrombosis. It’s all the little movements we do in the day that matter. The trick is to build movement into every part of your life.

•Walk more. To reach the 7,000 steps-a-day goal, there are many ways to implement subtle changes and walk for 15 - 30 minutes every day.

•Stretch more. Why not multi-task to make good use of standing breaks or time watching TV? There are five-minute yoga or stretching videos on YouTube that can be an effective way to release stress and muscle tension from your body. Or you could set yourself a challenge; for example, to do five lunges every hour.

•Dance it out. Get some colleagues or friends together to shake it out and have a dance break! Maybe a silly one, but definitely a good way to have a laugh, boost positive energy, and reduce the risk of thrombosis.

•Stand more. Take a five-minute standing break for every hour that you sit down. During your work week, try to stay in motion whenever possible. Stand up while you’re talking on the phone or if a colleague stops at your desk for a chat, and go for a walk during lunchtime.

By making these changes a daily habit, will reduce your chances of thrombosis and have a positive impact on your mental and physical health.

Dr Helen Okoye,

thrombosis expert

Move, stretch more to avoid clots





