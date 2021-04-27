MPs should take their duties seriously

By Guest Writer More by this Author

When President Museveni castigated them for ‘turning themselves into purchasing officers’ after they had allocated themselves Shs20 million each, under the pretext of using it for Covid-19 cares in their constituencies, some members of the 10th Parliament grumbled, accusing the President of overstepping his authority. Was the President wrong?

The office of a Member of Parliament, in the current political dispensation, is a representative one, in which any person elected thereto is principally expected to perform the roles of: representation, legislation, appropriation and oversight. Interestingly, MPs know this but most do the contrary. In fact, some of them hardly say any word on the floor of Parliament and in committees for the five years of their terms.

As an institution, Parliament, it is consistently said, is unfortunately, fast falling short of its expected caliber and output because of questionable credentials, capacity and character of elected legislators.

Of course, Uganda is devoid of any training institution and/or system that purposefully mentor intending legislators—bearing in mind the local councils too. Some of those who are elected have never participated in school debates, political discourses, or taken a reading in a place of worship. So, what magic do we expect them to perform once elected to Parliament or local councils?

To cover up their deficit on principal parliamentary roles, many of them think, ‘their money can—and will speak for them’.

I read an interesting paragraph from Nicholas Sengoba’s article titled, “Kadaga, Oulanyah and Uganda’s merchant politics”in Daily Monitor of April 6. He noted, “To be fair to all our MPs, this voracious appetite for money is somewhat understandable. In Uganda the social safety net has huge holes so the MP acts as the plug in the holes. (S)he must provide school, hospital, and burial fees. (S)he has replaced the state whose managers are preoccupied with perpetuating themselves in power. Many times this means stealing from the people to create power relation where they are so poor that they will be subservient and preoccupied with survival on a bare minimum.”

I have great respect for Sengoba. Hopefully there are some exceptions in his argument—and the MPs’ own failings are borne in mind! For instance, inseparable from their principle representation, legislation, appropriation and oversight roles, is lobbying.

But if any person elected to represent a given constituency be found inept in skill—other personal limitations notwithstanding, why won’t they be ‘a plug in the hole’ using their money to keep themselves relevant? If they do not effectively represent their electorates’ needs: drugs in hospitals; functional and well-equipped schools; etc., why won’t they be burdened by school, hospital and other fees?

In-coming MPs have just had induction retreats. I have keenly followed the proceedings and their leaders have emphasized their (MPs’) need to effectively serve the needs of their electorates. I hope they heed the guidance.

The problem is that most of them, cognizant of their inadequacies juxtaposed with disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, are too hungry to amass wealth, which often makes them lose purpose and direction. They resort to merchant or transactional politics—recipe for poor leadership and poverty perpetuation!

