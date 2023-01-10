Mr President, create a next generation competent Uganda

Some years ago, the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), the world’s largest and most developed research programme on entrepreneurship, reported that Uganda’s education system did not adequately stimulate innovation among people.

According to UNICEF Uganda, quality education enables every child to fulfil their potential as it equips them to access opportunities for gainful employment. Quality education also empowers boys and girls to participate in decision-making to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

To improve the quality of education, the Ugandan government in 2020, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, introduced new reforms by replacing the old subject-based curriculum with a new thematic or competence-based curriculum for lower secondary schools. Competence-based education is a method of academic instruction and evaluation based upon students demonstrating their mastery of a subject. The aim is for students to demonstrate that they have truly grasped the subject and can apply the concepts they have been taught.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines competence as “the ability to perform a task successfully”.

According to this definition, competence constitutes three elements: to know what needs to be done, knowledge; to know how to do it well, skills and abilities; and to demonstrate the qualities required to perform a task successfully, behaviour.

Based on this definition, it is prudent to ask a thought provoking question: To what extent does our education system impart all three elements of competence to the learners?

In their research, Chinomona, Popoola and Popoola (2020) arrived at a sobering conclusion that a large proportion of young African entrepreneurs only possess generic entrepreneurial knowledge acquired through parents, friends, colleagues or self-learnt but lack critical industry-specific knowledge.

In early 2022, the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) started collecting public views and proposals on the education system in the country.

I was one of those who offered my humble views on what I believe can be done to improve our education system. In my proposals, my main recommendation was to integrate entrepreneurial competency by using education first to identify and unlock the latent abilities and talents of young people; then guiding them to develop competences that can lead to monetising these talents and abilities.

In doing so, our young people will be able to develop industry-specific competences that will make them employable and marketable. Without doing this, we will only be creating knowledgeable generalists devoid of any competence, which will make them employable.

In October 2022, I was privileged to speak on the same subject at the 3rd International Conference on Governance and Service Delivery in Developing Economies, organised in Kampala by Uganda Management Institute (UMI).