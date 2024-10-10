Muhoozi's tweets and Uganda's sovereignty

Last week, our beloved Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba was back in the spotlight, once again using his favoured communication tool — X. His tweet directed at the US ambassador offered two options: apologise to President Museveni or face deportation.

This response came after a provocation, reportedly linked to the ambassador’s interference in Uganda’s internal affairs. While the full details of this alleged interference remain unclear, it was evidently enough to trigger a strong reaction from the General.

Muhoozi's tweet quickly ignited a storm of discussions on social media, attracting diverse reactions. Many Ugandans disapproved, feeling that the tweet was reckless and potentially dangerous, especially considering the power dynamics between Uganda and the United States. Some speculated that the General's judgment was clouded, while a significant portion agreed with his sentiment.

They saw it as a bold stand against a “big brother” nation that has crossed the line too many times, most notably during the controversy over Uganda’s criminalization of same-sex relations.

However, even among those who agreed with his stance, many questioned his methods. Social media outbursts, they argued, are not the right way to handle serious diplomatic matters.

There are constitutional channels and established procedures for voicing such grievances, and using social media undermines the gravity of the situation.

Regardless of one's opinion of Muhoozi’s tweet, one fact remains undeniable: the U.S. ambassador was, to some extent, meddling in Uganda's internal affairs. While their actions may have been motivated by goodwill, there should be guidelines for how foreign powers engage with sovereign nations, and Uganda’s constitution offers no room for such interference.

The timing of this controversy, just before Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations, is both symbolic and sobering.

It highlights the uncomfortable reality that Uganda's independence remains incomplete, with powerful nations still pulling strings in the political and economic landscape.

Perhaps, in a sense, the General's outburst is a call to action, a reminder that Uganda’s sovereignty is still contested.

This episode brings to mind a story from my home district, Rukungiri. A young man, eager to live the good life, decided to marry the daughter of a wealthy man. Soon, he was living comfortably, all expenses paid by his in-laws.

But, as time passed, his father-in-law—being a shrewd capitalist—started demanding more from him. The young man found himself doing all the house chores, including babysitting, washing dishes, and doing laundry, tasks that compromised his sense of autonomy and subsequently his manhood.

Realizing the unsustainable nature of this arrangement, the young man gathered his family and made a decision.

To regain his independence, they would have to cut back on their expenditures which involved a cut back on their lavish lifestyle.

Expensive meals like chicken were to become a weekend treat, one car was to serve the entire family, and the children were sent to more affordable schools.

He also took on a modest job to contribute financially. Over time, these sacrifices paid off, and he regained both his financial independence and his dignity.

This story offers a blueprint for Uganda to reclaim its sovereignty. As a nation, if we are serious about true independence, we need to address our expenditures and reduce reliance on foreign aid. This will necessitate cutting back on unnecessary luxuries, such as expensive VIP cars, reducing the number of MPs and presidential advisors, and tackling corruption head-on.

Furthermore, Uganda needs to boost productivity and increase domestic revenue generation. Perhaps civil servants can put in extra hours, and as a nation, we can unite to build a more self-sustaining economy.

With deliberate and collective efforts to reduce donor dependence, Uganda can embark on the path to reclaiming its sovereignty. As Tamale Mirundi (RIP) would have said, “We need stop the “joogo.”

And perhaps, one day, we will gather at Kololo to celebrate real independence—free from foreign interference.

On that day, then will the General have the muscle to back his action to call out any ambassador who oversteps his boundaries.