Muslims equally shocked by terror activities

Following the twin Kampala city bombings last month, a number of Muslims have been stigmatized. Some sections of the public have failed to differentiate between the activities of rogues using Islam to further their agenda and innocent Muslims struggling to practice their faith to the best of their abilities.

We have heard cases of Muslim women being forced to remove veils or Muslims being turned away from some public offices probably on suspicion of being suicide bombers. Some fanatics have gone to the extent of quoting verses of the Holy Quran without context to paint Islam as a religion of terror, which means all Muslims are terrorists.

They forget that every verse in the Holy Quran has a story behind it. It can’t be taken at its face value without understanding the reason behind its revelation. Those quoting the verses of the Holy Quran out of their context are not better than the terrorists. Trying to paint all Muslims as a terrorist is playing down right into the hands of terrorists and extremists.

Their agenda is to cause terror and drive a wedge between people who were hitherto co-existing peacefully. The acts of terror committed in the name of Islam are shocking to Muslims just like they are none to Muslims. No sane Muslim, can pride himself in killing other people in the name of religion. Eminent Muslim scholars have issued verdicts distancing Islam from all acts of terror no matter the reason or goal.

Bombing innocent people regardless of their religious beliefs goes against the teachings of Islam, which preaches non-compulsion in religion. A number of Muslim critics have attempted to equate the terror acts to Jihad, which they wrongly refer to as holy war. First and foremost, the word holy war is alien to Muslim vocabulary because holy war would be translated as Al-ħarb al-muqaddasah. Jihad on the other means effort or endeavors against man‘s own self.