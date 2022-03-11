Must devt ideas come from top leaders?

All over our country, people are talking about the parish development model that President Museveni launched recently in Kibuku District. We are told that it will kick poverty out of Uganda. But some differ, reminding us that there have been so many similar promises that failed, taking down billions of shillings.

So, does history repeat itself? I don’t think so. It is just that we keep repeating the same mistakes and expect something different. And we seem to have a sense of collective acceptance of the faulty thinking that the work of designing and implementing anti-poverty proposals should be left to top leaders alone. I found this out the hard way.

On Saturday June 12, 2021, I was one of the guests on a talk show programme, Airabet na Etop (Etop’s parliament) on the Soroti-based Etop Radio. We discussed the matter of politicians from Teso now serving the government in very prominent positions such as Vice President, Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Cabinet ministers. (At no other time in the history of Uganda has Teso been represented at the top ranks of government with so many leaders as is the case today.)

Quite naturally, our discussion was wide-ranging on issues pertaining to the development of Uganda in general and Teso sub-region in particular. It was so topical that it inspired me to do some research and come up with a proposal on how the people of Teso could meaningfully begin to address major challenges of community development.

I began by recalling the State of the Nation Address of June 4, 2021, in which President Museveni identified four key sectors that could push more Ugandans to a money economy. These are: commercial agriculture, industrialisation, services and ICT.

Therefore, I saw it as critically important for the people of Teso, the majority of who have for far too long been engaged in subsistence farming, to deliberately craft strategies that can increase household incomes in the sub-region.

I argued that the people of Teso must have a medium-term plan and a long-term strategy for economic development. I believed that such efforts would bring together various stakeholders, including community members, clan/cultural/religious/elected leaders, NGOs, and others, to deliberate on how to embark on the road to reviving Teso’s economy that was devastated due to cattle rustling in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

I challenged the elite of Teso to lead the way for the sub-region to chart a new development path. In my view, an enlightened leadership would clearly recognise that community development should come via deliberate actions of residents working together to find solutions to the problems they face in their local communities, instead of endlessly wailing over stolen cattle.

My research identified three transformative nodes: 1) Empowering rural communities by changing their mind-set from reliance on subsistence farming to pursuing commercial agriculture using better farming methods such as irrigation; 2) empowering rural communities by building their capacity in the planning and management of development activities; and 3) Developing rural-urban links through improvement of infrastructure such as community access roads and establishing rural electrification systems to promote commercial agriculture and value addition.

These nodes are linked to four major components: Capacity building and development planning; development of rural financial institutions such as seed capital support centres from the village level through the sub-county to the district level, consolidation of existing small farms; and management and monitoring of commercial farming enterprises in the rural areas.

These components are linked to the Third National Development Plan, 2020-2025, whose theme is “Sustainable industrialisation for inclusive growth, employment and wealth creation.”

I sent my proposal to dozens of people for perusal and comment. What did I get? Apart from two acknowledgements of receipt, not a single comment! Does this bother me? Not at all. By carrying out the research I learnt more about community development.

Now, how many of the people talking excitedly about the parish development model have even thought of researching it? How many deeply understand this model? How many own it?

Okodan Akwap, associate consultant, Journalism and communication management, Uganda Management Institute.