Must justice always come after years of waiting?

I have worked closely with a few lawyers for a short time now, but long enough to notice a pattern while they give updates on the different court cases. It is always, the hearing was postponed, a hearing date is yet to be set, the judgement will be delivered at a later date and a lot of legal lingual that myself and many others struggle to comprehend. And this is for cases that have taken years in court, some even more than 10 years.

This has left a question on my mind. Does it ever end? Is justice in Uganda a myth? It also leaves me wondering, what could be going through the minds of the actual owners of the cases? Disappointment, dissatisfaction, confusion or something that I may not be able to describe.

I have had the urge to ask for answers from these lawyers, but then, I recognise that the decision doesn't rest with them, but with those that sit across from them in the courtroom. Why must it take long even when the evidence is clear. Even in instances where the legal provisions are clear. For a one Mugisha from a deep village in Buliisa who waits in hope for redress, that maybe, he will be rightfully compensated for his family land. Land inherited from his forefathers. But the trips to and from court every once in a while, only keep taking from him, his hope and savings. The few shillings he could have used to add a brick to his house or to his child’s education.

For Nampijja, deep down in Rakai, the land that has supported her livelihood through her children’s and now her grandchildren’s education doesn’t belong to her anymore. It could be taken away anytime from now because, it is, unfortunately in the right of way for the country’s oil development projects. She waits for her appeal to be heard so that she can be fairly resettled. It has become a legal battle. Not because they carry swords, spears or a sling and stone to the battlefield to fight. It is an emotional and psychological turmoil. They live in uncertainty, worry and confusion.

They wonder if they will die and leave their children in this state. The case is not different even for the educated and the elites of this nation. A one Ninsiima, a former employee of an honourable private institution has spent years in court trying to get justice for an unjust termination from her job. A woman who should be enjoying her retirement, the fruits of the years she put in serving this nation. Yet the few shillings she saved, she has spent in legal fees. When does it end? When does she get settled? I thought, just like many other citizens that the Judiciary is there to serve us.

To administer justice and protect human rights. But why must it take years. Why does it have to first wear off the soles of our shoes or empty our pockets or give us sleepless nights. As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. Should we just give up. Should we take the delay as a sign that our efforts are in vain. The questions are many, human rights are at stake. Expedite the hearing of people’s cases. Let timely justice be served.

Vivian Ainembabazi, Concerned citizen