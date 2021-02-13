My quick take on presidential election petition

By Guest Writer More by this Author

An election is not a one-day event, it is a lengthy process which must be implemented legally through all the steps from start to the end.

On Thursday, I followed the court session as Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo gave wise counsel to NUP’s lead lawyer Medard Ssegoona. Among others, the learned Supreme Judge opined that court is an arena where justice is sought, but it’s never a perfect place. He reminded the petitioners that those who do not believe in courts of law, know the means others have used before to challenge a presidential election.

I read many opinions from members of the public, especially from the supporters of the petitioner, Mr Robert Kyagulany, aka Bobi Wine, and according to them, there is nothing good that is expected from our courts of law in regard to presidential election petitions. They base this unfortunate and very biased conclusion on the outcomes of the past presidential petitions. This being a matter before court, I will not discuss the merits and demerits of the case.

However, I will endeavour to inform readers about the salient grounds upon which an election, and for that matter, a presidential election petition can be annulled.

I refer to the specific law for your perusal so you can avoid speculation and make an educated guess when you attempt to discuss matters in relation to the current petition.

For clarity, the Presidential Elections Act of 2005; specifically Sections : 59,64,65,67,69,72,73,74,75,76,77,78 points out possible grounds, including non-compliances or irregularities of the law, which must be specifically proven so as to qualify an election as invalid. Section 59(6) (a) to (c) is to the effect that:

The election was not conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the provisions and that the non-compliance affected the results of the election in a substantial manner, etc.

Kato Mukasa,

Kampala