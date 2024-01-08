NAM can remain not pro-West nor pro-East but be pro-right

Uganda will this month hold the conference of the Countries subscribing to the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), congratulations.

The thrust of the binding glue of this movement is the belief that the member states of this bloc should not take any side in favour of either of the World’s Power Blocks on matters where the said blocs are at variance.

The World’s power blocs are ordinarily defined in terms of; America and its allies on one side versus Russia and China and their allies on the other side.

The Power blocs usually take their stands straight and clear on certain critical issues taking place in the world taking into consideration their own interests and to some extent in the interest of the people that are directly affected by those issues.

Quite often there is a sharp divide between how the power blocs view the said issues which leads to the taking of divergent stands on the same.

The aims of the NAM were summarized in the Havana Declaration of 1979 as; to ensure “the national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of non-aligned countries” in their “struggle against imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, racism, and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination, interference or hegemony as well as against great power and bloc politics.

Quite often what causes the divide between the World power blocs are matters that cut across the continents e.g the war in Ukraine, the war in Libya, Iraq, Gaza, and others.

The question I would pose is, suppose one day a NAM member is invaded threatening its sovereignty and the great power blocks take different sides in resolving the invasion, will the NAM’s middle ground still be relevant in light of its aims?

Just like our Independent MPs here in Uganda, a time comes when the MPs ally with either the Ruling party or the Opposition and in most cases when the ruling party wants to have its way, it will still have it. Why would then one not stand to be counted on the “right” side!

I believe that whatever the issue and according to the perception of the perceiver, there is always the right or the wrong thing about that issue.

In the circumstances, I would urge the NAM to collectively always analyse the issue and take out what they perceive is right and stand on it siding with one power bloc or the other.

This way the NAM will be standing Not pro-West nor Pro-East but Pro-Right and I believe if that is done, the voice of the NAM will be heard loud and clear and this will not in any way be a deviation from the aims for which the NAM was formed. Happy New Year.