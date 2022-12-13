Nation-branding urgently needed for transformation

In a televised live debate—exploring ways of achieving Vision 2040, during the fairly-media-relayed November 7-10, National Science Week hosted by the STI Secretariat—Office of The President, discussants unanimously resolved, inter-alia, that to leapfrog into socio-economic transformation, Uganda urgently needs nation-branding.

Well, December—except during the Covid-19 pandemic, is marked by merrymaking and kucheza paka chini, but hopefully, come 2023, we shall all hearken to this noble call. Generally, Uganda is unintentionally known for many otherwise unique things—only devoid of recognition and strategic positioning for our competitive niche globally! Of course, some strides—government and private, are already made and duly appreciated—but more still desirable as may be practicable!

As I write this article, two thoughts quickly come to mind. The first is attributed to St Augustine: “Men go abroad to wonder at the height of mountains, the huge waves of the sea, the long course of rivers, the vast compass of the ocean, the circular motion of the stars, but they pass themselves and don’t even notice.” The second one is from former British premier, Sir Winston Churchill’s 1908 famous “My African Journey”: “The kingdom of Uganda is a fairy-tale. You climb up… and at the end there is a wonderful new world. The scenery…, vegetation…, climate…, and, most of all, the people are different from anything elsewhere to be seen in the whole range of Africa… For magnificence, for variety of form and colour, for profusion of brilliant life—bird, insect, reptile, beast for vast scale—Uganda is truly the pearl of Africa.”

To localise St Augustine’s aforementioned quote, it is commonplace that citizens, especially in developing nations, unnecessarily covet foreign nations’ economies against their own greatness or potential thereof. For diplomatic prudence, I will make no specific mentions, but looking at countries around us acclaimed as great, we cannot agree more with Sir Winston Churchill’s aforesaid statement—of course, a few strategic errors notwithstanding.

The main difference between such countries and Uganda is their aggressive marketing. It’s really not much about natural endowment’s dearth, but how nations strategically harness human capital to compensate for it. Inarguably, countries with abundant natural and human resources, have exponential growth potential.

I shall without encumbrances use Singapore’s story because it is no secret for keen readers, and iconic to developing economies! To Uganda, sadly, it is meanly told to disparage government. Uganda and Singapore share three realities: first—both countries were occupied by the British and had similar socio-economic status at independence—1962 and 1965 respectively. Secondly, Uganda has total land area of 241,038 sq.km, mineral resources, breathtaking natural features and sceneries, and uncommon flora and fauna. Singapore’s land area is only 719 sq.km, and a 193 km coastline, without natural resources. Thirdly, today, Singapore is First-World while Uganda is not. Cynics and apologists aside, we should, as Ugandans, ask: “What’s Singapore’s magic that Uganda could emulate?”

Singapore was deliberate on nation-branding, for lack of tourist attractions, not as a destination country, but: enhanced citizenry excellence, dignity, and pride—through quality education; and patriotism—through national service; etc. Uganda can leverage its rich national history, spectacularly peculiar natural sceneries, favourable climate, hospitable people, art and culture, etc. Good nation-branding reinforces national reputation which reflects the integrity, trust, and respect the world renders the-nation-in-question. It forms its competitive identity, catalyzes export growth, boosts tourism, attracts foreign investment, enhances political influence internationally, and manages negative stereotypes.