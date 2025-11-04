National exams: Finishing well, starting strong

As some of our candidate children lay down their pens after weeks of exams, others are just picking them up. Exams, in many ways, mirror life itself.

Some people are celebrating completion, others are still pressing on, and a few are just beginning their next big test. What matters is not only how we finish or start, but the spirit with which we do both.

The Bible says that “Finishing is better than starting …” (Ecclesiastes 7:8NLT). For those who have completed their exams, congratulations! You’ve endured sleepless nights, early mornings, and the weight of expectations. Whether you feel you performed well or not, this is a good time to rest and reflect.

Finishing well is not only about your final mark but about the lessons you carry forward, and hope keeps you moving on, no matter what.

Parents, this is not the time to interrogate your children about which questions they failed or to compare them with others. Instead, affirm their effort. Every child needs to hear, “You did your best, and we’re proud of you.”

That reassurance builds confidence, especially for those who might be anxious about results. Encourage them to rest responsibly, reconnect with family, and help around the home.

For the Senior Six candidates beginning their exams, this is your moment to bring all your preparation to life. You have walked a long road since Senior One.

Don’t let fear undo what you’ve built. Stay focused, keep a calm mind, and remember that one exam cannot define your entire destiny. Exams are not just about academic recall—they test emotional maturity, focus, and composure. Starting strong is also a mindset for those about to enter new seasons, whether joining A-level, university, or the world of work. It’s about approaching the next phase with purpose, integrity, and a teachable spirit.

Every finish line is also a starting point. Now starting to think about how you would want your future to look like because you are no longer anymore after Senior Six.

In both finishing and starting seasons, the role of parents is critical.

Children look to us as adults not only for financial provision but for emotional stability and reassurance of the future.

Here’s how parents can support their children during this transition: After exams, some children fear disappointing their parents.

Create an environment where they can speak freely about their experiences, fears, and expectations. Keep sharing with them how they would like to progress their life in anticipation of a new one at another career level.

Recognize the process, not only the outcome. Praise them for their discipline, their resilience, and their commitment. Teach them some new skills that can show them that, beyond academics, they have untapped potential that is equally vital for their lives. Idle time after exams can lead to risky behavior.

Encourage purposeful activities, reading, volunteering, short courses, or even family projects. This world is full of opportunities that can keep your child engaged in creative life and livelihood skills.

Ask gentle questions like, “What did you learn about yourself this year?” or “What would you like to improve next time?” This turns the post-exam period into a time of growth.

Presence communicates love. Whether it’s waking up early to pray with them or simply preparing a favorite meal before and after an exam, these gestures build emotional strength.

Don’t be that parent full of negative confessions. Children read their parents’ emotions. If you panic about their results or compare them with others, you multiply their anxiety. Instead, show faith and confidence that their future is in good hands. When the last paper is written, life goes on.

Some students will celebrate, others will wish they had done better, and some will fear the unknown. But every ending carries new opportunities.

The real exam is how we use what we’ve learned, discipline, time management, perseverance to shape our future.

As a nation, we should remind our children that education is not a race but a journey. Each child moves at their own pace, and success has many paths.

Whether they become doctors, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs, or farmers, what matters most is that they walk their path with integrity, diligence, and faith.

So to every candidate, whether you’re closing or starting an exam chapter, choose to finish well and start strong. And to every parent, your encouragement, prayers, and guidance are the invisible fuel that powers your child’s journey.