National ID safety and ID-linked service delivery, what is needed?

Government’s initiative to commence the mass renewal and registration of national identity cards (IDs) for all citizens this month is admirable.

However, it is authoritative to implement strategies to educate Ugandans on the proper use, protection, and maintenance of their personal information and essential documents, such as national IDs, birth certificates, and academic records, among others.

This educational effort should also extend to institutions such as the lands ministry, schools, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), law enforcement agencies, and banks which may have access to people's critical documents and information. Prioritizing the safety of personal information is essential before considering the implementation of ID-linked service delivery.

Whereas ID-linked service delivery is likely to improve service accessibility and efficiency, it is vital to assess the country's readiness for such a system. As Ugandans prepare to renew their IDs, it is concerning that not many who are aware of the sensitivity and significance of these documents and the possible dangers associated with their mishandling.

There have been many instances of theft, fraud, impersonation, and killings perpetrated by criminals using others' personal information and documents, indicating that similar issues could arise in ID-linked service delivery if not addressed on time. Cases of unlawful access to personal information often occur due to inadequate protection of identification cards and the data they contain.

Many Ugandans mistakenly believe that keeping the original national ID at home is the most secure way, ignoring the risks associated with the distribution of their photocopies. It is imperative that individuals safeguard the photocopies too.

Also, the prevalent practice of unnecessary photocopying or duplication of original documents requires careful management. Therefore, comprehensive governmental initiatives to promote awareness about the protection and appropriate use of national ID are crucial prior to implementing ID-linked service delivery. NIRA could effectively implement such measures, mainly during the issuance of identification cards to their holders.

It is important to develop a culture of reporting lost identification cards, including duplicates, to law enforcement agencies. The importance of a document lies in the information it contains, rather than the physical card itself. Furthermore, the fate of identification cards and data belonging to deceased individuals remains a concern.

With advancements in technology, the misuse of information is on the increase, enabling fraudsters to recreate identification cards using similar information for criminal activities. Although the government has promised to introduce digitally enhanced identification cards, it is key to equip governmental institutions with technology capable of verifying the validity of essential documents.

This capability is crucial for the successful implementation of ID-linked service delivery. The ability to ascertain the authenticity and ownership of the information on these cards can meaningfully reduce cases of criminal activities associated with fraudulent documents.

National IDs must be designed with specific features to facilitate the verification of their authenticity, originality, and the ownership of the information they contain. The integration of technology of entering NIN numbers into systems is crucial for verifying the identity of individuals, thereby enabling citizens to access services even in the absence of their physical cards, provided they have memorized their NIN.

Additionally, there are specific circumstances, such as lost or misplaced identification cards, or cases where individuals forget to carry their IDs. In some circumstances, NIRA issues NINs, but the replacement or production of the corresponding cards may take years. This raises the question of whether individuals will be denied access to services until they receive their cards. The implementation of NIN verification machines in institutions is necessary to address these challenges.

Finally, the current practice requires law enforcement agencies to correspond with NIRA to verify the authenticity of identification information, a process that is outdated and delays institutional operations. It is imperative that key institutions are technologically networked with NIRA systems, allowing NIRA to authorize access to information by other institutions through technological means, underpinned by legal frameworks.

Muzafar Katamba, Media and communication instructor, at Islamic University in Uganda [email protected]



