Navigating democracy, press freedom, and technology in the 2026 elections

As Uganda approaches the 2026 General Election, the role of the media in shaping public discourse and holding power accountable has never been more critical. Yet the state of press freedom is under unprecedented strain.

According to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, Uganda ranks 143 out of 180 countries, behind even South Sudan. This sobering figure reflects a broader erosion of freedom of expression, a cornerstone of any democratic society. One of the most pressing concerns lies in media ownership.

Uganda has more than 300 radio stations, but many are controlled by politicians of the ruling party or religious institutions closely aligned with the ruling party.

This concentration of ownership narrows the range of perspectives available to the public and limits the possibility of genuine political dialogue.

As media practitioner Daniel Kalinaki observes, the deficit in press freedom is both a supply issue, due to systemic and structural constraints and a demand issue, given the absence of institutions meant to protect independence in thought leadership and operation.

Independent media that questions authority is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Yet Uganda’s shrinking civic space, combined with the securitisation of the State and the weakening of institutions, has left both the press and the public struggling to navigate a fragile democratic environment.

At the same time, new media platforms are reshaping how Ugandans access information. Youth-led initiatives such as the Media Challenge Initiative and other citizen journalism projects are filling gaps left by mainstream outlets.

Social media has become a space for storytelling, accountability, and civic engagement, especially among younger audiences. But these digital platforms come with risks such as surveillance, targeted harassment, misinformation, and the weaponisation of regulation.

The periodic “switching off” of online spaces during elections undermines transparency and democratic participation at a time when openness matters most.

Gender inequity within the media that has kept women underrepresented in newsrooms, and their voices are often marginalised in public discourse.

Patriarchal norms within both media institutions and society at large continue to silence women’s perspectives. As activist Brenda Kugonza has noted, this exclusion is not accidental but rooted in structural inequalities that weaken democratic practice.

Ensuring gender equity in journalism is not simply a question of representation; it is a prerequisite for a media landscape that reflects the realities of all Ugandans. The threats to press freedom extend well beyond structural issues. Journalists continue to face arrests, harassment, and intimidation.

Regulatory bodies and laws such as the Computer Misuse Act are sometimes weaponised against critical reporting.

Lawyers, diplomats, and civil society actors have also been targeted, revealing a wider breakdown of democratic norms. What we are witnessing is not just a media freedom crisis, but a broader assault on civic life that is yet to escalate in the coming 2025 general election.

To protect Uganda’s media environment ahead of the 2026 elections, several steps are urgent.

First, independent oversight mechanisms such as ombudsmen or press councils should be established to uphold ethical, impartial journalism. These bodies can help rebuild public trust, ensure transparency, and safeguard against both misinformation and censorship.

Second, a National Dialogue Process is needed post the election cycle to bring together citizens, journalists, policymakers, and civil society to redefine the principles of democracy and media governance.

Such a dialogue must include youth, women, and marginalised groups so that political coverage and freedom of expression are protected in practice, not just in law.

Capacity-building programs are vital to equip journalists, especially women and young reporters, with digital reporting skills, investigative techniques, fact-checking tools, and online safety strategies. Training must also include legal literacy to help journalists understand electoral regulations and protect themselves in a risky political climate.

Finally, Uganda needs inclusive regulation.

Regulatory bodies must operate transparently and in consultation with media and civil society, ensuring that election accreditation is fair, and that laws protect journalists from harassment rather than enabling arbitrary censorship.

Inclusive frameworks must also dismantle systemic barriers such as gender bias and the exclusion of independent and community media. As the Washington Post reminds us, “Democracy dies in darkness.”

Uganda’s 2026 elections present not only a test of political will but also a pivotal opportunity to reaffirm the media as the voice of the people.

By addressing systemic challenges, responsibly embracing technology, and amplifying marginalised voices, Uganda can move toward a media landscape that upholds accountability, transparency, and democratic values.

Tricia Gloria Nabaye, Researcher



