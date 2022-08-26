NDA cannot allow harmful drug on market

This is in response to a story published by Daily Monitor on Tuesday August 24, “Banned cancer-causing drugs stay on shelf for two months”. Banned cancer-causing drugs stay on shelf for two months

The story was based on a National Drug Authority (NDA) circular, 003/DIE/2022 of July 25, to local drug manufacturers.

However, there is need for clarity regarding the authority’s action considering the misinterpretation of the information by many.

First, in the circular, NDA notes that chloroform is a Class II organic solvent that has had a long history of use in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products.

Chloroform has been used in the manufacture of drug products as an antitussive, counter-irritant, preservative, flavouring agent and solvent.

In the same circular, NDA notes that several reputable studies have suggested that chloroform may be carcinogenic in rats and mice when administered over prolonged periods but emphasises that there is no direct evidence that chloroform as used in drugs has caused injury to the health of humans.

Even when there is no scientific evidence that chloroform as used in drugs risks human health, NDA still found it was wise to take a precautionary measures and inform pharmaceutical manufacturers that based on studies, there are concerns about the long-term safety of this solvent in finished pharmaceutical products and its potential risks.

To ensure that only safe, quality and efficacious pharmaceutical products are available to the citizens of Uganda, this is why NDA directed all manufacturers to stop the use of chloroform in all pharmaceutical preparations.

Additionally, the authority asked marketing authorisation holders for all finished pharmaceutical products registered with manufacturing processes that involve chloroform to reformulate their products and exclude chloroform and file relevant variations with NDA. More so, manufacturers were given a deadline of October 1.

It is important to note that as drug regulators, any step NDA take is guided by scientific evidence.

The quoted study was done on laboratory animals and no current evidence links chloroform used in drugs to any injury to the health of humans as of today.

If there was any proven and immediate danger to humans, NDA’s action would have been “Class One Level Alert” which mean that everything on the market linked with this product would have been recalled, distribution restricted and product banned.

The Authority has done this before in effort to safeguard public health.

Additionally, NDA has a legal and technical provision and capacity to ban any product whose public safety is not guaranteed.

In this case, NDA sees no direct human risk but still took a precautionary step to ask manufacturers to reformulate pharmaceutical processes and ensure that chloroform does not get into their finished products.

It is critical to note that chloroform is not used as an active ingredient in any drugs on Ugandan market but rather used in some cases as a solvent.

When NDA tasks manufacturers to stop use of this solvent in pharmaceutical preparations, the authority is being pro-active and extremely cautious like other regulators in different jurisdictions including USA, Canada, UK that the reporter of the story quotes.

There is no evidence that relates chloroform used in drug preparations to human case. It is therefore inaccurate to claim that NDA has allowed cancer-causing drugs stay on shelf for two months!

What is true is that NDA has given local manufacturers up to October 1 to allow them transition their formulation processes while avoiding stock-out of critical medicines.

This is a global practice where regulators need to ensure balance between public health safety and availability of medicines. This is based on risk-benefit analysis and in this case where there is no evidence of risk.

Lastly, we applaud the media for a great role they play in informing the public, but also call upon them to be cautious.

Abiaz Rwamwiri

Public Relations Manager