There’s need for concerted effort to fight mosquito-borne diseases

August 20 was World Mosquito Day. It reminds us of the dangers of mosquitoes to human life. The day is held in remembrance of a British medical doctor, Sir Ronald Ross’s, ground-breaking discovery in 1897 that linked mosquitoes to malaria transmission. Sir Ross established that female anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria. This day draws attention to ongoing efforts to control mosquito populations, prevent disease transmission, and advance research for effective treatments, vaccines, and innovations. Whereas malaria is the most well-known disease, mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting several diseases and causing deaths to millions of people across the globe annually.

Malaria is one disease that causes the most severe health challenges. In many of the countries affected by malaria, it is the leading cause of death. Globally, malaria is responsible for millions of cases and thousands of deaths every year, and in 2023 alone, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries, according to the World Health Organisation’s World Malaria Report 2024. The most vulnerable groups are young children, who have not developed immunity to malaria yet, and pregnant women, whose immunity has been compromised by pregnancy.

Malaria occurs mostly in tropical and subtropical areas of the world and affects the health and wealth of people and governments, especially in low-income countries. In these countries, weak health systems and the emergence of drug-resistant and insecticide-resistant parasites continue to complicate disease control efforts. Costs to individuals and their families include purchase of drugs to treat this disease at home, costs of travel and treatment at health centres, lost days of work, absence from school, expenses for preventive measures, and expenses for burial in case of death.

Today there are many risk factors leading to the increase of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, and these include climate change, urbanisation, drug and insecticide resistance, and funding gaps. Higher temperatures can quicken mosquito life cycles, which can accelerate the spread of diseases like malaria. More rainfall increases standing water, which increases breeding sites, especially in urban areas. According to Dr Abdisalan Noor, former head of the Strategic Information for Response Unit within WHO’s Global Malaria Programme, the invasion of mosquito species that adapt easily to urban environments may heighten the risk of malaria and other vector-borne diseases in these areas.

Increasing resistance to drugs and insecticides continue to slow control efforts in addition to funding gaps, with the World Health Organisation reporting that about $4b went into fighting malaria globally in 2023, less than half of the $8.3b required. That has meant gaps in the provision of tools such as medicines and insecticide-treated bed nets, with the most vulnerable groups often missing out. The world today faces a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases, which calls for raising awareness and collective action to combat the pressing health problems caused by mosquito-borne diseases.

Pushing for equitable access to malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, especially in vulnerable and resource-limited communities through scaling up of interventions like insecticide-treated bed nets, rapid tests, indoor spraying, and ensuring access to promising vaccines, is much needed now than before, especially in Africa, which bears the heaviest malaria burden. Innovations in the malaria fight, such as drones, mobile applications, Artificial Intelligence powered diagnostic tools, and gene-driven technology, among others, are contributing to the transformation of the landscape of malaria control.

Advocating for new tools, development of improved treatments, better mosquito control methods, and enhanced public awareness to reduce the burden of diseases spread by mosquitoes could speed up the fight towards the elimination of mosquito-borne diseases. No single solution will get us to eliminate malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, but a combined effort in diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and monitoring to ensure people have access to insecticide-treated nets, insecticides, vaccines, medicines, innovate tools, while also strengthening healthcare systems, mobilising and sensitising communities.