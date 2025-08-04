Need for more engagements between journalists and security agencies

Attacks against journalists by some security agencies have continuously raised concerns from some members of the public, including religious leaders, human rights bodies, and the media fraternity, both in Uganda and beyond, like the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

These attacks range from physical violence and harassment to legal intimidation, digital threats, enforced disappearances, and worst-case scenario, death. These can lead to self-censorship, psychological trauma, limited public access to information, and a decline of public trust in the media as a watchdog institution. In the process, this has a negative impact on democracy.

Attacks on journalists can hinder their ability to hold power accountable, leading to increased corruption and abuse of power. They can create a vacuum that is filled by misinformation and propaganda, further undermining democracy. It also creates a climate of fear that silences critical voices and stifles public discourse.

Despite strong and widespread condemnation of these attacks, particularly during elections, why is the vice persistent? Recently, I was honoured to organise and facilitate trainings and a general dialogue involving journalists from different media houses, senior police officers, and senior prison officers. One of the reasons repeatedly mentioned was the lack of clear understanding of each profession's roles and responsibilities, and rules of engagement.

Security officers mentioned that many journalists don't know or understand the operational procedures and limitations of security agencies to be able to report accurately on security matters. So, when journalists are told of such limits while in the field, many don't want to listen. That is how they get caught up in scuffles with security personnel.

Conversely, the officers and journalists were taken through each other's roles and responsibilities. Participants concurred that understanding each other's roles and responsibilities is key to avoiding clashes, thus promoting a cordial, lasting working relationship for sustainable peace and security before, during, and after elections in Uganda.

Understanding each other's roles also ensures accurate reporting, public safety, and the protection of fundamental rights. This understanding fosters a collaborative environment. A good working relationship between journalists and security agencies is paramount because they need each other to effectively serve the public.

Again, mutual understanding between them aligns well with two of the eight pillars of Positive Peace defined by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). These pillars include: Acceptance of the rights of others, and Free flow of information.

A free and independent press allows citizens to be informed about political issues, hold their leaders accountable, and participate in public discourse. This open exchange of information is vital for a healthy democracy. In an open and free environment, representatives from each profession were free to mention their concerns.

Journalists noted that some security agencies have biases against them. The moment they see a journalist(s), they want to assault them, something the security officers disagreed with, adding that no security officer goes to the field with the intention of attacking a journalist(s).

But when chaos breaks out at a given place, and security officers are trying to contain the situation, and use of force is applied, everyone involved may be affected, including journalists. There was also a concern of a lack of professionalism on the side of journalists, something participants mentioned is 'killing' the profession in Uganda. They called for more journalists' trainings to revive the profession's glory.

The safety of journalists is not just a matter of individual rights, but also a cornerstone of a free and informed society.The UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, once said: "Together, let’s end the cycle of violence, uphold freedom of expression, and ensure journalists can carry out their essential work safely and without fear-anywhere.” When journalists are threatened, arrested, attacked or otherwise intimidated into silence, the truth dies. It is up to all of us to keep it alive. I conclude by greatly appreciating the leadership of Uganda Police Force, and the Uganda Prisons Service for permitting their officers to be part of these important conversations.

It shows they value the peace and better working relationship between their institutions and other citizens. After all, we all want a safe, and secure Uganda that works for all of us.

Thank you for being forces of the people. From us the media fraternity, we call for a safe and secure work environment free from violence during the 2026 elections.

Vivian Agaba, journalist and current Rotary Peace Fellow at the Rotary Peace Center-Makerere University.