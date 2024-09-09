Neglect of medical interns is a clear indication of misplaced priorities

In a concerning development, the government through the Ministry of Health has lost shame and turned a deaf ear to the dilemma of medical interns, insisting that many medical interns will not be deployed due to a reported lack of funds.

Even more alarming is the proposal that privately sponsored medical interns should bear the costs of their own placements, a move reminiscent of an era long past.

This situation demands urgent attention from all stakeholders involved in the health sector—parents, sponsors, medical schools, and development partners. It is critical that we come together to safeguard the rights and privileges of these young professionals, who are essential to the future of healthcare in our country.

Medical internships are a crucial phase in the training of doctors, where theoretical knowledge is transformed into practical skills. By denying these interns the opportunity to complete their training, we not only jeopardise their futures but also compromise the quality of healthcare that will be available to the public.

The proposal that privately sponsored interns should pay for their own placements is particularly troubling. It threatens to create a two-tier system, where only those with financial means can afford to complete their training. This goes against the very principles of equity and fairness that our health system should uphold.

It is deeply concerning that the current government, which boasts a robust tax collection base and enjoys substantial budget support from various partners, has failed to deploy medical interns across the country.

In stark contrast, even rudimentary and backward governments of the past, with far fewer resources at their disposal, never neglected this critical responsibility. Those earlier administrations, despite their limitations, recognised the importance of the medical profession and went to great lengths to facilitate and support medical interns. They understood that the backbone of a healthy nation lies in a well-trained and adequately supported medical workforce.

How, then, can a government that claims to be leading its citizens toward middle-income status overlook the very professionals who are essential to achieving that goal? The decision to leave medical interns without deployment not only jeopardises their future but also undermines the entire healthcare system in Uganda.

The neglect of medical interns is a clear indication of misplaced priorities.

This situation raises serious questions about the government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens. If past governments, with far fewer resources, could prioritise the deployment and support of medical interns, why is the current administration falling short? The answer lies not in a lack of funds but in a lack of political will.

It is time for the government to reconsider its approach and to recognise the vital role that medical interns play in the development of the country. Ignoring their needs is not only short-sighted but also detrimental to the overall goal of improving healthcare and achieving middle-income status.

The medical profession, the healthcare system, and, most importantly, the people of Uganda deserve better. The government must act now to rectify this situation and demonstrate that it values the health and wellbeing of its citizens above all else. Our dear President, Sabalwaanyi, Liberator, Jajja, Yoweri Kaguta,T Museveni, don’t be misled by self-seekers into taking such unpopular, anti-liberation and anti-development decision only meant to undermine all the achievements that the government has made in the health sector.

I call on all parents, sponsors and guardians of these interns, educational institutions that have nurtured them, Uganda Medical Association, Federation of Uganda Medical Interns, Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioner’s Council, Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, and development partners who have invested in the health sector, to raise their voices in unison.

It is only through collective action that we can ensure that every medical intern, regardless of their financial background, has the opportunity to complete their training without undue burden.

I urge the government and Ministry of Health to reconsider their stance and to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to find a sustainable solution. The future of our healthcare system depends on the proper training of our young doctors, and we cannot afford to compromise on this critical issue.

Wilson Wanyama