NEMA directive on dustbins music to my ears

The directive by the executive director of National Environment Management Authority (Nema) on dustbins in cars and resultant fines for those motorists who fling trash out of their windows could not have come fast enough for some of us.

For Ugandans like myself who care about the environment, we are in constant pain, when fellow Ugandans fling rubbish out of their cars without care!

The key culprits here are commuter taxis and the buses in the cities and those travelling upcountry. They continuously use the roads and the surroundings as their trash cans, littering the greenery without any guilt whatsoever. With the suggested stiff fines and arrests, perhaps people will think twice before doing this dastardly act.

A month ago, while travelling to Kumi in a taxi, I observed one of my fellow passengers seated by the window, throwing not just one but three plastic bottles, polythene bags and trash from the eats she had previously bought without any concern in the middle of Iganga-Tirinyi Road.

As a concerned Ugandan, I was in agony with indecision of whether to call her out on her dangerous actions.

I had to hold my peace for fear of the blow back that is common with Ugandans these days.

It would have been helpful if the conductor had a bin or even a bag where the passengers could put their trash.

Now with this directive, I can freely mention the stiff fine to such passengers and conductors.

As part of the key stakeholders to uphold this directive, may I suggest adding the leaders of the taxi and bus drivers’ associations, leaders of taxi stages to the traffic police.

These three stakeholders are in positions to help with compliance as well as awareness creation among their members who are key culprits/ enablers in throwing rubbish out of taxi windows.

In addition, Nema could accompany this with an awareness meeting with these leaders and some sample dust bins would not go wrong as we push this directive. This way there is buy in and sustainability of the action.