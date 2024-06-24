Nema should be fair and impartial in evictions





We appreciate National Environmental Management Authority (Nema)’s dedication to safeguarding our vital environmental resources. Wetlands play a crucial role in providing essential benefits such as water filtration, flood control, and habitat for diverse species. Nema’s recent initiative to combat encroachment in these sensitive areas marks a positive stride towards environmental conservation.

However, On Wednesday, June 11, Nema’s environmental protection force, supported by local enforcement agencies, carried out a large-scale eviction operation in the Lubigi swamp. This operation resulted in the displacement of hundreds of families, many of whom have resided in the area for years.

The situation becomes deeply troubling when examining the selective nature of these demolitions, while the homes of ordinary citizens are being torn down, a big fuel station, a significant business entity, remains untouched. If Nema’s mission is genuinely about protecting the environment, why is a corporation allowed to continue operations in the same wetland where residents are being evicted? Many people have lived on this land for more than 10 years, these families are now left homeless and without basic necessities.

The psychological and economic toll on these individuals cannot be overstated, more so if their homes are being demolished and other entities are being left yet they are in the same area. The apparent immunity of this fuel station is an indication of a broader issue where influential businesses can bypass regulations that others must strictly adhere to and this fuels perceptions of corruption and favoritism. This creates a dangerous practice where environmental laws are only enforced against those without the means to defend themselves, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and environmental injustice.

For Nema to restore its credibility and ensure genuine environmental protection, it must apply its regulations consistently, without regard to socioeconomic status. Strengthening public relations and outreach efforts is crucial. Local leaders should be educated on environmentally sound practices to prevent settlement in wetlands. The vulnerable communities must be given adequate notice and a reasonable period, preferably at least three months to prepare and relocate before any enforcement action is taken to foster cooperation and compliance with environmental regulations.