Nkumba has its own garbage issues

A number of people were injured and others lost their lives when the Kiteezi landfill, which was serving as a waste disposal site for Kampala, collapsed at the weekend. The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall. The precise details of what happened were unclear, but the city authority said there was a “structural failure in waste mass.”

This comes in after Kampala authorities have since 2016 been considering its closure so that a larger area outside the city would be commissioned as a waste disposal site. It was not clear why the plan had failed to take off.

Following the incident, KCCA trucks, heavily loaded with garbage from Kiteezi, were observed on Monday diverting their loads to the Bukolwa dumping site located in Nkumba, Katabi Town Council.



On Tuesday, NTV Uganda reported that Entebbe Municipality and Katabi Town Council officials have agreed to let KCCA dump garbage in Nkumba for a month following a meeting with Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago and his deputy Doreen Nyanjura. The story also said KCCA would provide water bowsers and graders to manage the site that belongs to Entebbe Municipality.

This action triggered concerns among local leaders including Entebbe mayor Fabrice Rulinda and other residents.

I support Mr Rulinda’s move on blocking KCCA garbage trucks from dumping at Nkumba because Katabi Town Council and Entebbe also have garbage issues that relate to public health and environmental aspects.

Some of the leaders and residents say the Nkumba dumping site is small and almost at the shores of Lake Victoria.

They add that the site is already operating at full capacity and lacks the capability to handle the additional waste being diverted there.

Entebbe Municipal Council established the Bukolwa dumping site almost ten years ago. This landfill serves as a solid waste disposal site for Entebbe

Residents of Nkumba have reported a foul smell emanating from the site and have raised concerns about the potential contamination of water sources since the landfill lacks a concrete floor, allowing leachate from decomposing garbage to seep into Lake Victoria and nearby swamps, which are sources of water for the community.



At this point the government together with Kampala Capital City Authority need to know that when solid waste is not properly contained or disposed of, leachate finds its way into the water system, compromising the quality of water intended for human consumption. Communities that rely on contaminated water sources are at an increased risk of contracting waterborne diseases and infections.

According to reports from the National Environmental Management Authority, Uganda has generated more than 12,330 metric tonnes of plastic waste since 2018. Within this context, the Kampala Metropolitan area contributes significantly, producing approximately 135,804 tonnes of plastic waste annually. This substantial amount of plastic waste underscores the growing environmental challenge faced by the country and highlights the need for effective waste management strategies.

For many people, the reduction of waste and commitment to handling waste properly is a daunting task. Some even feel that it’s too late and there’s no point. However, every change people make by properly disposing of waste can save lives and suffering in the future, even if it’s only a few people. Additionally, it increases the chance of something major changing and fixing the issue overall. So always be sure you’re assisting in the proper management of waste and not speeding the environment towards a dangerous end.

Waste can become resourceful, if managed properly. The government should address the term “waste.” Waste creates the perception that the product has no value and is only destined for disposal. This creates wasted opportunities for materials recovery. Nearly everything can be “upcycled” or “down cycled”.



However it is simply about the preparation of the material that could improve the amount reused or recovered for down cycling. It also empowers a lot of politicians and legislators to create environmental policy that sounds green but ends up creating more waste or reducing overall recycling activity because it’s “waste.” While the name does not need to change, the perceptions behind it do.