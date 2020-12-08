No need for policy to regulate pastors

By Josue Okoth More by this Author

I want to react to the articles by Rev Canon Aaron Mwesigye, the Director of Ethics in-charge of Religious Affairs in the Office of the President, and that of Rev Patrick S K Ndyanabo from Full Gospel Churches of Uganda in the New Vision of December 3.

Rev Ndyanabo is concerned about the “moral authority” that people in leadership “must satisfy an acceptable standard of moral uprightness or integrity.”

Rev Canon Mwesigye believes that whereas there is freedom to practice any religion in Uganda, there is a need to put in place an “enabling regulatory framework on how this freedom should be exercised.”

The aim of the proposed policy would be, among others, to promote a culture of financial accountability and unity. He noted the public face a lot of challenges from pastors through ‘manipulation, exploitation, loss of property and lives, promotion of witchcraft, etc’.

It is unnecessary to make policies to regulate pastors moral behaviour without first identifying the real cause. Ideally, discipline of pastors should be within the framework of the church. In cases where pastors commit crimes, they should be tried in court. Otherwise, Uganda will end up like China where government appoints pastors.

The Bible has the Moral Law for Christians and the Church is the interpreter and custodian of that law. The Bible is complicated because of the many different versions.

We experience this during fellowships where members read different versions of the same verse and they come up with different interpretations. So the question would be, which version is the correct one? There is no guarantee that any Christian can automatically know how to interpret the Bible correctly.

The root cause of disunity in Christianity, which has resulted in the unbecoming behaviour of pastors, is the doctrine of Sola Scriptura (scripture alone). It is a belief in the Bible only and its entirety as the sole rule of faith for Christians.

This doctrine rejects the Sacred Tradition and the Church as the sources of God’s Message. It originated with Martin Luther, a German monk in the 16th Century during the Protestant Reformation.



Throughout the history of Christianity, this doctrine has never kept Christians together. Christians interpret the Bible from a standpoint of subjective opinion rather than objective truth. They make different interpretations from the same passage and that divides them.

Some Protestants teach that once you are “saved,” you remain saved for life while others believe that it is possible for true Christians to sin gravely and cease being “saved.” Where is the truth?

The Bible teaches that ‘All Scripture is inspired by God’ (2 Tim 3:16), but also teaches the use of Christian Tradition. St Paul’s letter, 2 Thessalonians 2:15, says: “Therefore, brethren, stand fast; and hold the traditions which you learned, whether by word, or by our epistle.”

The Bible is a tool for the Church and it cannot exist without the Church. Scholars say the last book of the New Testament was written about 100 AD.

In Mt 18:17, Jesus wants followers to listen to the Church when everything else has failed. Every Christian has a duty to work towards unity; it’s not a choice, it is a command which needs prayers and dialogue.

