Nobody asked for or took a bribe to appoint me RDC

Wednesday, March 23, 2022, was a day like no other in my life. That morning at around 11:30am, I started receiving a hail of phone calls, SMS, Whatsapp and social media messages. Everyone was congratulating me while others were asking whether I was really the one they had seen on the list of new Resident District Commissioners (RDCs). Some of these people I had not heard from in years or ever in my life.

My phones were abuzz the whole day. Up to now. However, I am not one to be excited about many things. While being chosen by the Head-Of-State to serve under him is a great honour like no other on earth, and for which I am heavily grateful to him, it comes with a big test for one’s abilities. The excitement, for me, is in taking on new tasks and seeing how things turn out. As I take up the posting, my satisfaction will be when the President gives a thumbs-up to our humble contribution.

That said, what is this about ceaseless allegations flying around about this particular round of hiring and firing? Some people are not happy because they were not retained or appointed, or because their friends missed out. And they have chosen a thorny route to vent their frustration.

The highest placed official I first saw raising allegations of bribery in the appointments is Kasambya County MP, Hon. David Kabanda. In his tweet, he claimed that serving RDCs (and RCCs/Deputies) were asked to pay Shs20 million to retain their posts. And that, apparently, those who failed to pay up were dismissed. It was not the first time I was hearing such claims, but I was left deeply doubtful since I saw nothing of the kind on my side.

I also wondered why my brother, Kabanda, only mentioned those who wanted to be retained and not those sought to be appointed for the first time. Since it was the same process, I want to think that the alleged corrupt officials would extort from everyone and not only those who wanted to be retained.

Personally, I did not bribe anyone. I have done research within our cohort and nobody knows a thing about these allegations. None bribed their way in, according to what they say. Most have been mobilisers or professionals doing other things.

Without going into an exchange with those raising these complaints, the best way of raising them is not going to social media and just posting without divulging the nitty-gritty of “who did what, when and where”. To defeat corruption, we must not speak about it academically unless we are ready to go all the way and show the faces behind it in graphic illustration. Reporting to the anti-graft agencies like the IGG’s chambers, police, ISO, State House Anti-Corruption Unit would be the most gallant shot deserving of an award at one of the state functions.

If you claim so and so bribed so and so for this purpose, what is the way forward, mob action?

I also find it odd when government postings are so much of an in-thing that those left out feel cold and depressed. I am afraid that those sulking for missing out and going around maligning President Museveni, the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, and the appointees are proving themselves unworthy of appointment. The habit does not speak much of their ability.

Such persons are likely to be a problem when posted somewhere; their mindset is problematic when you look at the terms of reference RDCs/RCCs and their deputies. How would they fight corruption and intrigue at their stations when greed is pasted all over them, even though they hide behind godfathers?

It’s clear that they were soliciting to be considered and when that failed, they can’t take it in. They got entangled.

I congratulate my fellow newly appointed (and reappointed) RCCs, RDCs and Deputies and urge them to take their consideration as a great call by H.E the President. We should not be intimidated but should humbly take cognizance of what is required of us by the Appointing Authority and do just that.

Surely, we are not the best but it is our time. If tomorrow the Big Man (who happens to be my Old Boy from Ntare) says “It is time to go!”, I will not hold it against him or curse those who will be called up in that round of “fire and hire”.

I also wish to thank all outgoing RDCs/RCCs and the Deputies for playing their part and wish them wonders in their future endeavours. Uganda is large enough for all of us if only we wished one another well!