November protests left dark spot in our history

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As I watched the protests unfold last month and roads blocked by burning tyres following the arrest ofpresidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, a convoy of riot police officers descended on my area and started firing both live bullets and teargas at the population. They came in two trucks plus a police patrol Land cruiser pickup truck full of more riot police, officers a water cannon/bulldozer truck, and a police M-RAP (known in Uganda as Mamba).

They then started firing and arresting people indiscriminately in the area. The population had run anywhere they could for their dear lives. They hid in nearby shops and other structures to escape the shooting. People at a nearby business were shot at.

The shattered windows of a nearby building have just been repaired.

It is when arrests were being made that I decided to intervene on behalf of the population, asking the officer in charge of the operations why he was arresting an innocent person. Indeed I had been watching the protests for an hour before police arrived, and I had also seen the young men who had lit the fires disappear just before police arrived. And now police were arresting anyone, including a boda-boda rider, who usually helps with errands in the neighbourhood.

Other people caught in the action were actually fleeing the protests in town like refugees fleeing a war zone. The officer in charge listened to my explanation about the people they had arrested and ordered their release.

It was not easy for me to just sit there and watch people whom we all knew were not involved in the protest being arrested.

They were fortunate that this police commander took time to assess what I told him about his operation, and the wider political implications of just rounding up innocent civilians and taking them to unknown locations. I decided to write this now because I have not received any call from police on this specific incident. A student from Uganda Christian University took this picture thinking I was going to be arrested. In fact, there is also cellphone video of this same encounter.

I, however, imagine the fate of the hundreds of people reportedly arrested around the country under similar circumstances and are still being detained without trial, without access to lawyers, or a visit by their relatives wherever they are. Besides, nobody knows what actually happened to them.

Advertisement

Indeed the high number of deaths, more than 54, included women and children and many others were injured. Given the gravity of the situation, November 18 and 19 will possibly remain an indelible stain of blood in the history of Uganda.

Hussein Lumumba Amin,

husseinjuruga@gmail.com