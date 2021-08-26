Now is the time for Uganda to begin wishing

Nature has given Uganda two bounties. One is the now fingertip statistics of her proven crude oil reserves of 6.5 billion barrels about which 1.5 billion is recoverable

I once listened to an old friend who had spent some time in the United Arab Emirates. He had been a student there. He spoke highly of how the nation had transformed from a blip on the map to a global hub; and further indulged me on the latest civilisations. He spoke of the luxury, comfort and glamour of the Jumeirah Hotels and resort, Burj Khalifa, Burj al Arab, Dubai mall and many more wonders from that part of the world. Having had a glimpse of the country’s past of sand and desert, and breeding camels and goats and what Bedouin life was like in Abu Dhabi long before the discovery of oil and gas and the subsequent development; he likened the “black gold” to a magical wand, like the ones in fairy tales, that once you held it, you would ask for a replica of Abu Dhabi in say Hoima.

Of course he being a young politician, the old adage stood, “That politicians approach every subject with an open mouth.” I didn’t quite believe his gross exaggeration but I knew there was lots of truth. The truth was in the power of oil to transform communities.

Nature has given Uganda two bounties. One is the now fingertip statistics of her proven crude oil reserves of 6.5 billion barrels about which 1.5 billion is recoverable. Two is a population of 46 million people, about which 77% are below the age of 30 making us the youngest population in the world. I believe these to be the single most powerful statistics of our time; and opportunities that we must leverage.

Numbers everywhere have always been an asset. In our Ugandan case, they guarantee a large youthful labour force to support all the developments that complement the oil and gas industry once it fully sets up shop. Our contribution as young people is to scratch and pick the knowledge and skills required to support the industry, as well as harness the opportunities there in.

I have been to Hoima, close to the Kingfisher Development Area and witnessed first-hand the way the communities are being transformed long before commercial production of oil starts. Kaiso-Tonya and other oil roads, Kabale airport, camps, processing facilities and corporate social responsibilty engagements such as schools and hospitals set up by the licensed companies, environment and waste treatment plants, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, the proposed refinery, service industry in catering, accommodation, entertainment, transport and logistics. There is immense opportunity down there! Notwithstanding; it will be a lot more when the commercial production sets in.

Taking a close look at the poverty ravaged background where most Ugandans come from, I am afraid their participation in the industry especially in service and hospitality is going to get beaten by competition from elsewhere. I am quite certain these multi-national companies are not going to lower their standards. If say Total Exploration and Production requires a service provider of about 1,000 chickens every day or a set quality of domestic service for its employees; very few Ugandans can rise up to these standards.

Being pan-African in outlook and a proponent of greater economic integration on the continent, I do not think there is better timing for this economic explosion in Uganda, East-Africa and the continent. With the ratifications of the African Continental Free Trade Area, freer mobility on the continent and creating a large African market of 1.2 billion people; only us will betray us. Lastly, what we now know is that we have the magical wand, so let’s begin wishing!

Justice Kennedy Owor

