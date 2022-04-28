Nullifying Bobi Wine’s claims on Uganda as a democratic state

On April 6, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, addressed the 2022 Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy in Switzerland and made several remarks about Uganda’s human rights record.

According to Bobi Wine, the international community should isolate President Museveni and his government for serious human rights violations.

Bobi Wine claimed that Mr Museveni deploys the military against the citizens and that those who oppose him are either tortured, imprisoned, or killed.

Bobi Wine also blamed the western world for seeing Museveni as a “useful dictator” for regional stability.

In this article, I would like to state that Bobi Wine’s statements that the ruling party under President Museveni are outrageous, careless, unfounded and uncalled for.

In the first place, Bobi Wine is talking about living in a dictatorship yet Uganda has just come out of the General Election where he gained a substantial percentage and his own political party, National Unity Platform, even managed to win several seats in Parliament. So what kind of dictatorship is this that even allows Opposition leaders to stand? Even when he claimed that the election was rigged, he had the chance to go to court (a symbol of democracy) yet he could not even present substantial evidence and decided to withdraw the case.

It is, therefore, wrong for Bobi Wine to claim that Uganda is a dictatorship yet he had a chance to campaign and contest. It is wrong for him to lose and start claiming dictatorship. Let him go back to the drawing board and deliver a message that appeals to all Ugandans, not a particular section of them, instead of trading all these lies outside the country.

Another naked lie is for Bobi Wine to claim that Museveni uses torture to silence his opponents. This is not true. Yes, there are few isolated incidents where some wrong elements in the army have abused their authority to beat up and arrest citizens during demonstrations.

However, the army leadership through its court martial and the general civilian courts have already dealt with these errant soldiers. So it is wrong for Bobi Wine that torture is the style of the leadership in the NRM government.

Even the President himself has pronounced himself several times on the issue of torture and other serious human rights violations, warning that individual soldiers and policemen engaging in the practice will always face prosecution, which often happens. For instance, several soldiers who were accused of shooting and killing people during riots over the arrest of Bobi Wine in the 2020 presidential campaigns, were in 2021 arraigned in court and charged with murder following an investigation by the security agencies.

Bobi Wine cannot claim there is no freedom of speech in the country when we have different political parties, with their leaders having enough space to speak to people on different radio and TV stations where they even openly criticise the government yet no one touches them.

It is only in instances where some of these opposition elements have misused their freedom of speech to incite violence and hate speech across the country and also abuse the person of the President and his family. It is during such instances that some of these people have faced the wrath of the law. For instance, some members of NUP are in prison because of inciting violence, plotting to burn government installations and even supporting criminal gangs. A good example is the bijambiya gangs in Greater Masaka where some opposition leaders were implicated and some are in courts of law.

So it is being irresponsible for Bobi Wine to claim that Uganda is not democratic, yet he and other top opposition leaders live here with their families and operate businesses.

In the same vein, Bobi Wine is using the wrong forum to address his issues. The international community will not interfere with an independent country like Uganda. If Bobi Wine wants to cause regime change, let him come here, use the right fora such as elections and convince Ugandans to vote for him and change the government.