Nyumba Kumi is a reliable model for peace and security

Uganda will soon be under siege if determined action is not taken to address the menace of terrorism. See how the ADF terrorises two nations and threatens regional peace.

The ADF, a brutal Islamist militia, has sworn loyalty to IS and killed hundreds of civilians in Uganda and DRC. Uganda faces a dire security challenge and must act swiftly to prevent its land from becoming a terrorist haven.

Uganda can learn from other countries that have battled terrorism and adopt proactive measures to protect its people and development.

In my view, one of the critical measures that Uganda should adopt is to strengthen community policing, which involves the collaboration between the police and the local communities in maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and resolving conflicts.

It is an indisputable fact that community policing can help to enhance the trust and cooperation between the security forces and the citizens and to create a culture of vigilance and mutual support among the neighbours.

Community policing can also help to identify and address the root causes and drivers of radicalisation and violent extremism, such as poverty, unemployment, marginalisation, and grievances.

To implement community policing effectively, Uganda should borrow from the Nyumba Kumi model of managing community security, which was pioneered by the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and later adopted by Tanzania and Kenya.

Nyumba Kumi, which means “ten households” in Swahili, is a system where each household is part of a cluster of ten neighbouring households, and each cluster has a leader or a representative responsible for reporting any security issues or suspicious activities to the local authorities.

The Nyumba Kumi model aims to foster social cohesion and integration and to enable the citizens to know their neighbours and look out for each other.

As long as the essence and the aim of Nyumba Kumi are preserved, the NRM government can choose a different name for it, if they are too proud or have some other motive to avoid using the original one.

Nyumba Kumi can be applied to various security challenges Uganda faces, such as cattle rustling, kidnapping, and terrorism. For instance, if a stranger or a visitor arrives in a village, the host should report their details to the cluster leader, who in turn should inform the village elder and the police. This way, any potential criminals or terrorists can be detected and deterred.

Similarly, if a youth disappears from the village or shows signs of radicalisation, the cluster leader should alert the authorities and the parents and seek appropriate intervention.

Nyumba Kumi can also help prevent and resolve conflicts among neighbours and promote harmony and tolerance among different ethnic and religious groups.

Certainly, Nyumba Kumi is not a panacea for all security problems, and it has its challenges and risks, such as abuse of power, violation of privacy, and retaliation by criminals. Therefore, it should be implemented with caution, oversight, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

It should also be complemented by other measures, such as improving the capacity and professionalism of the security forces, enhancing intelligence and coordination among the security agencies, and engaging in dialogue and cooperation with regional and international partners.

The Rwenzori region, where the ADF and other armed groups have been attacking villages and torching schools12, suffers from the devastating effects of terrorism.

The region, which is one of the poorest and least developed in Uganda, needs urgent attention and investment from the government and the development partners to restore peace and security.

The causes of insecurity in Uganda are complex and multifaceted, requiring a holistic and inclusive approach to address them. Some of the underlying factors include historical injustices, political exclusion, ethnic divisions, land disputes, and regional instability.

These issues must be addressed through dialogue, reconciliation, justice, and reform, and with the participation and representation of all stakeholders, especially the marginalised and vulnerable groups.

To prevent our land from falling prey to terrorism, we need to adopt the Nyumba Kumi model and community policing. These will enable us to safeguard and empower our people and create a nation of lasting peace and prosperity.