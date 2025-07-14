Of Aisha Namuddu and why local capital is strongest catalyst for Uganda’s SMEs to grow

Aisha Namuddu operates a whole grain store in Kasangati, Wakiso District, where she buys and sells maize and coffee from various traders near and far. For the past two years, her business has been growing steadily since the coffee prices became favourable for farmers and traders. But recently, demand outpaced her supply, and she urgently needed a Shs80 million working capital loan to purchase a large-scale coffee huller and increase her stock accordingly.

She approached three banks, but each asked for collateral she doesn’t have: a land title in an urban area or registered machinery. The few loan offers she received came with interest rates above 60 percent per annum, which was impossible to absorb without risking the survival of her business. Aisha’s story is not unique. It echoes across Uganda, where vibrant small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) form the bedrock of our economy.

They contribute an estimated 70 percent to our GDP and support the livelihoods of so many in our private sector workforce. Their potential for meaningful impact is immense. Yet, this engine often sputters, constrained by a persistent challenge: access to appropriate finance.

The World Bank estimates Uganda's SME finance gap at a staggering $4.7b. While our commercial banks play a role, with SME lending reaching approximately Shs6.3 trillion by the end of 2022, the reality is that traditional debt, with its high interest rates and stringent collateral demands, remains out of reach for many promising enterprises. What Uganda needs now is a bold shift toward mobilising local capital to support scalable growth for SMEs like Aisha’s.

This means tapping into the Shs20 trillion currently sitting in our pension funds, Shs4 trillion in collective investment schemes, and the assets held by high-net-worth individuals across the country. Today, less than two percent of pension assets in Uganda are invested in SME-focused vehicles. We must do better. This underutilisation is a missed opportunity — not just for SMEs, but for investors themselves. With the right technical support, credit guarantees, or blended finance structures in place, Ugandan SMEs offer some of the highest return potential relative to risk. The problem is not a lack of capital. It is a mismatch between available capital and investable vehicles that meet the risk profiles of institutional investors.

If even a small fraction of pension and fund manager portfolios were allocated to SME-friendly financial products, it would unlock billions in domestic growth, create tens of thousands of jobs, and insulate the economy from the vulnerabilities of external financing.

Local investors often possess a deeper understanding of the domestic market nuances, leading to more contextually relevant support and potentially more patient capital. What’s needed now is leadership from fund managers, pension boards, regulators, and policymakers to prioritise mechanisms that enable local capital to work as the oil for Uganda’s entrepreneurial engine.

The case for local capital is not merely economic—it’s strategic. It creates jobs, strengthens Uganda’s internal markets, and aligns with the government’s policies. More importantly, it places the power of economic transformation in the hands of Ugandans.

Written by Ivan Mandela,

CEO, SHONA Capital