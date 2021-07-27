Of Olympic athletes and angry ministers

Have you seen Ssekitoleko’s wife, pregnant, broke and unable to pay even the muzigo rent? Have you talked to his mother, his confidant and co-strugglist, so proud of his many international medals? Have you heard her tell of his hopes that this time he would break through into the money after years of fruitless labour?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Fifteen years ago, when I was working in Kakira Sugar Works, I met one of our young national stars. Waiswa Lukungu was the red-hot four hundred metre race champion in the country. He had represented the country internationally, including the Commonwealth Games.

He had the medals. He was ever on call in Nakivubo, Nairobi and elsewhere, when Uganda needed his sparkling sprint services. However, though Waiswa was a valuable national figure, there was a major problem. He was living hand-to-mouth.

Kakira Town was a dirty, ragged, tenth rate town, its people mainly employed by the sugar factory next door. Local work was found in sugarcane gardens, greasy oil-soaked lorry-repair yards and biwempe food stalls. Waiswa, dropping out of school for lack of school fees, got on-and-off employment as a bulooka of local taxis. He could barely survive on the money.

Every morning, Waiswa would wake up early and take a road run up to Bugembe and back, a distance of ten kilometres. After that he would take a mug of black tea and a piece of cassava. Then he would look for work, calling passengers.

Even for desk workers, that breakfast would put one on the boundary of starvation. For an athlete fighting to stay on top form with a draining training schedule, it was like a death sentence. I did what I could towards his feeding and tried to get others and the factory management to support him. However, the big question remained; couldn’t the government see the critical need of one of its top sports ambassadors? Now, today, the case of Julius Ssekitoleko the weight lifter who, on being sent home, abandoned Olympic camp, wishing to stay in Japan, is top page news. I hear the Sports minister has sworn to lock him up and throw away the key - the cost of embarrassing the government, I guess. I would say, ‘Wait a moment, Mr Minister. You seem to be missing the big issue here.’

Have you seen Ssekitoleko’s wife, pregnant, broke and unable to pay even the muzigo rent? Have you talked to his mother, his confidant and co-strugglist, so proud of his many international medals? Have you heard her tell of his hopes that this time he would break through into the money after years of fruitless labour?

Advertisement

I think, having seen the likes of Waiswa and Ssekitoleko and others, dear minister, you might find yourself the one in the public dock. You, as government, may find yourself accused of criminal negligence of valuable national human capital. You may be charged with a lack of vision; unable to see what Uganda would gain from creating thousands of screaming fans who love Uganda across world cities. Remember boxers Kassim Ouma, another Kakira boy, Mugabi, Boza and others? It can be done. How? Through developing the likes of the Sekitoleko’s.

However, it is not time to shout and accuse each other. It is best that we sit and recognise where we have gone wrong.

Let us start by meeting Sekitoleko with open arms, appreciating his sports journey. Let us offer him an apology for our failing him. And let us hand him, as a new beginning, a heavy pack of banknotes. Try calling out the fans if you need help here, honourable. You may be surprised.

-Robert Kibuuka