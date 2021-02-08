Of Ugandan pastors and King David

For a while now, I have followed the relationship between the Born-Again pastors in Uganda and politics. I am a Born-again Christian myself.

It looks like pastors have lost direction to spiritually steward the country, considering that they do the exactly opposite of what they are meant to do. I mean evil is prevailing in this nation because our good leaders are doing nothing.

A case in point is the recently concluded elections. Some pastors were quick to question, dismiss and demonise the most serious challenger to President Museveni, associating him with groups such as illuminati, goons, homosexuals, negative foreign elements, etc.

They thus catch the attention of mzee , who rewards them with State House dinners and pleasantries.

A lot of ungodly activities in this country go unmentioned.

These include kidnaps by security agencies, corruption, killings as witnessed during campaign period, etc.

As much as I can recall, none of our pastors leaders boldly criticised the government. This is unfortunate and a far cry from biblical clergies such as Prophet Nathan, who challenged the biblical King David head-on, when he had murdered Uriah, the Hittite and taken his wife (2 Samuel 11: 1-25). Luckily, David repented. The biblical scripture, Mathew 7:20 says they shall be known by their fruits. A lot of activities happenings in this country are ungodly.



According to Proverbs 6:16, among the things God hates, is a hand that sheds innocent blood. I challenge our Born-Again pastors to boldly join the inter-religious council leaders and speak against the excesses in the country today. Their voices count.

Hope that is not asking too much.

