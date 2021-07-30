On MPs and defence of their car allowance

By Reagan Turakira

I read a letter written by the Director for Communication and Public Affairs of Parliament, Mr Chris Obore in response to an article authored by Dr Muniini K. Mulera in Daily Monitor of July 28 .

In his article, Dr Muniini had expressed his disapproval of Parliament’s decision to pay out Shs200 million to each Member of Parliament for the purchase of a car to facilitate their transportation as they carry out duties on behalf of the State.

In defence of the MPs, Mr Obore in his letter invites Dr Muniini to consider the context in which the MPs work and why the one-off Shs200 million payout is a much better compromise than say having government cover MPs transport costs if they used public means.

I must admit that in light of the facts that Mr Obore points out, indeed the cars’ grant seems a much better compromise for us as far as enabling MPs’ movement is concerned. There is, however, one question Mr Obore asks in his letter that I would like to respond to although the question must have been addressed to Dr Muniini and not me.

He asks, “Since the MPs have two work stations too far from each other (i.e. the House and their constituencies), what would be the best alternative in your view?”

Ever since the onset of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns every person, every household, every institution has had to make adjustments to their way of life and operations. Most, if not all, Ugandans have made painful but necessary cuts to their expenditure to ensure that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic finds them still operational or just alive.

It is this pain we bear with no clear indication of when it will end that I believe informs the public’s castigation of Parliament’s decision to go ahead and give each MP Shs200 million to buy a car.

If indeed the MPs represent the people, and the people they represent are currently locked down with barely enough supplies to live on, why should government shamelessly give those MPs all that money to buy cars?

Why can’t MPs work from their homes and constituencies? And if there is a need for them to deliberate in groups physically present, why can’t MPs gather at district or regional level and deliberate from there in smaller groups? Who knows? This may even improve the quality of debate of our MPs since they will be physically closer to the people and the places they represent.

Otherwise, what value does travelling to Kampala add to the quality of thoughts one brings from their constituency? Why are we spending so much on courier services for thoughts that can be sent electronically at almost no cost? For Parliament to spend all that money so MPs can come to Kampala and share their thoughts is an insult to all the advancements in communications technology humanity as invented thus far.

So since the MPs have two work stations too far from each other, why not eliminate one of those work stations so the MPs don’t have to travel?

Reagan Turakira, Kampala



