On our journey of progress and digital transformation since Independence

Before Uganda's independence, technology was largely influenced by colonial rule and focused on basic infrastructure and agriculture. Postal services and early telecommunication systems were established, mainly serving colonial administrators and urban areas, with limited access for the rural population.

Overall, technology during this period was basic and largely aimed at serving colonial interests, with limited benefits reaching the wider Ugandan population.

Today, Ugandans have more access to the internet than ever before. This has opened doors to information, education, and communication, helping people connect with the world.

Uganda’s internet penetration rate is approximately 58 percent, indicating a steady increase in access among the population. There are about 30 million internet users in Uganda, a significant rise compared to previous years.

Approximately 95 percent of internet users in Uganda access the internet via mobile devices, highlighting the importance of mobile technology in connectivity.

Uganda has over 10 million active social media users, reflecting the growing trend of using these platforms for communication, business, and social interaction. The Ugandan government continues to invest in initiatives like the National Backbone Infrastructure project to improve internet connectivity and infrastructure, especially in rural areas. These statistics demonstrate Uganda's commitment to improving digital access and connectivity for its citizens.

In recent years, Uganda has made considerable strides in expanding its e-government services.

Citizens can now access many government services online, making processes faster and more efficient.

The government has launched several initiatives aimed at digital transformation, including online platforms for tax collection, business registration, and public service delivery. Mobile technology has also played a crucial role in extending government services to remote areas.

The National Identification Registration Authority and the Ministry of Works and Transport are a notable example of successful digitization, having streamlined the process of obtaining national IDs and driving permits.

The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of ICT&NG is supporting the development and maintenance of local ICT products that provide government services like the Integrated Health Management Information System, the Electronic Government Procurement System , Parish Development Model Information System , the Online Business Registration System , the Education Management Information System among others.

Uganda is becoming a hub for innovation. Many young entrepreneurs are starting tech companies that create solutions for local problems.

Numerous incubators and accelerator programs, such as Outbox Hub and the Innovation Village, have emerged to provide mentorship, funding, and resources for budding entrepreneurs. With continued investments in technology, a focus on developing local solutions, and increasing collaboration between public and private sectors, Uganda's innovation landscape holds promise.

The National Innovation Hub in Nakawa is currently hosting 25 innovators, working with 12 Entrepreneur Support Organizations , and offering 79 mentorship trainings. This infrastructure has been extended beyond Kampala and we have so far supported three (3) universities to set up similar infrastructure (innovation hubs) and offer similar facilities to innovators in Kigezi (through Kabale University); Teso (through Soroti University) and West Nile (through Muni University).

On the financial aspect, mobile money services have transformed how Ugandans handle finances. People can now send and receive money, pay bills, and save without a traditional bank account. This has empowered many, especially in rural areas.

A significant portion of the population now has access to financial services, primarily through mobile money, which has transformed how people save, send, and receive money.

The government and various organizations have implemented initiatives to enhance access, particularly for women and rural communities.

Efforts to promote microfinance and digital banking are ongoing, aiming to ensure that more Ugandans can participate in the formal financial system. Overall, while progress has been made, the journey towards complete financial inclusion continues.

The government aims to improve infrastructure and ensure that even more people can access technology. Education in digital skills is also a priority, preparing the next generation for a tech-driven world. The progress in digital transformation is a testament to the country’s commitment to growth and innovation.