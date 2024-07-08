On restructuring existing real estate investment trusts regime 

The 2024/2025 Budget theme attests to the confirmation that agriculture is considered the backbone of Uganda’s economy contributing significantly to the country’s economy with over 60 percent of the population engaged in the sector contributing 24 percent to the GDP and 34 percent towards export earnings.

However, agricultural financing has remained a challenge for many financers due to its inherent risk as an asset class. Yet scaling commercial agricultural operations requires the flow and reallocation of capital to achieve large-scale and intensive production.

Almost all interventions towards agriculture financing are initiated and supported by government and donors evident from the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) and past/running projects such as the Rural financial services programme, Rural micro-finance support project among others.

The low levels of private capital channelled towards the sector are due to the fact that the sector lacks a tool for risk transfer and spreading that would also be essential towards sourcing private capital.

Although there have been reforms in the capital and real estate markets, they are still generally underdeveloped with limited exposure to financial structuring instruments for transferring and spreading risk for illiquid assets such as agricultural real estate.

One recent reform is the CIS (REIT) Regulation 2017 by the CMA which defines a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) as an entity that owns, operates, acquires, develops and manages real estate assets and provides related services. It qualifies for special tax treatment and its shares might be publicly traded in a similar way to other stocks.

The special tax treatment is supposed to attract private investors to invest in large, diversified portfolios of real estate. REITs require securitisation which involves the pooling and packaging of homogeneous illiquid assets such as agricultural real estate into marketable securities that can be sold to investors thereby providing low-cost capital to the agricultural asset owners.

Therefore, REIT is a Special Purposes Vehicles (SPVs) that transfers risk and represents ownership interest secured by a segregated income-producing pool of assets such as agricultural assets.

In Uganda, the Collective Investment Scheme (REIT) Regulation 2017 inspires and provides a legal regime for the formation of a REIT. However, the adoption of REITs in Uganda as in many developing countries is neither commendable nor has it attracted any studies locally or internationally to guide policy.

Uganda and similar developing economies still in primary production, despite their valid interest in the agricultural real estate have unfortunately opted to adopt REIT regimes similar to tertiary economies by focusing on traditional real estate asset classes. Thus, the low adoption; where adopted, existing REIT regimes are also struggling.

A policy shift to skew REIT regime as a tool for financing and investment should focus on the salient features of the Ugandan economy that is primarily involved in the agricultural value chain as opposed to traditional commercial “office” and” retail” real estate asset classes whose potential promoters are the minority, have access to alternative structured financing, and they restrict equity holding for their real estate assets.

The CMA should leverage on regulatory restructuring calls to structure a REIT legal regime for non-traditional/specialised real estate classes such as agricultural real estate considering the entire value chain from inputs, production, processing, warehousing and distribution.

This will attract indirect structured private capital and also provide an investment vehicle for local and foreign investors seeking indirect exposure to the Uganda agricultural sector. Government could also leverage on the agricultural REIT as a conduit to finance different agricultural programmes aligned with its existing institutions such as UDB and UWHRSA.

Agricultural REIT would attract the formalisation and registration of many agricultural businesses seeking equity financing for scaling their operations. However, just like any other asset class, for Agricultural-REIT to contribute to full monetisation of the economy, the necessary structural and operational institutions such as land management, transparency, commodities and securities markets, investor protection have to be functional. Assessment of the readiness of potential Agricultural-REIT promoters and connected parties is essential.