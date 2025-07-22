One arm tied, told to fly: The forgotten boy child

It all begins quietly. A little boy reaches out for a doll something to hug, to love. But before his fingers touch it, a well-meaning adult pulls it away: “No, that’s for girls. Here’s a toy car.” And just like that, a message is sent. A box is built around his spirit: Tenderness is not for boys. Empathy is a girl’s trait. Care is not your job. Yet we later expect this boy, now grown, to become a nurturing father, a loving husband, a present and emotionally available man.

But how can he give what he was never allowed to feel? We praise girls for learning to nurture, but the boy? He’s told to sit still, play outside, “leave that to the women.” Later, in a university hostel, he’s overwhelmed not because he’s lazy, but because no one taught him how to care for himself. We tell boys not to cry. “Be a man.” “Man up.” And so, they don’t. Not when they’re hurt. Not when they’re afraid.

Not even when their hearts are breaking. But what is strength without the freedom to feel? True strength lies in vulnerability in saying, “I’m hurting,” or “I need help.” When we teach boys that emotion is weakness, we don’t make them strong. We make them silent. That silence often erupts in anger, detachment, addiction, or broken relationships. Psychologist Erik Erikson reminds us that early experiences shape identity and emotional balance. When we deny boys the freedom to explore, cry, and care, we raise men who are emotionally starved and silently breaking. Yes, it’s okay for a boy to pick a flower or cradle a doll. It doesn’t mean he’s soft or confused it means he is curious, connected to beauty. Denying that moment? The shame lingers, even when the desire fades. One day, I heard a mother tease her son for liking flowers “like a woman.”

I wondered what message was being sent? Today, many men carry invisible burdens. Society tells them to provide, perform, and protect but gives no space for softness or rest. Some suffer in silence, others break down. Not because they’re inherently dangerous, but because they were never allowed to be whole human beings. We demand they fly but clip their wings. We expect them to climb with no ladder. This is not an excuse for harmful behaviour; accountability matters. But let’s remember: many negative behaviours come from unhealed wounds. The beauty is that wounds can heal. Toxic habits can be unlearned. Empathy can grow. Let’s stop mocking boys for being sensitive. Let’s stop punishing men for lacking emotional tools they were never taught.

Let’s stop raising half-people, then expecting them to be whole. So, dear mothers and fathers, teachers and leaders: Let us guard the boy child. Raise him with the same grace we give our girls. Let him cry. Let him feel. Let him pick the flower. Let him cradle the doll. Let him know that gentleness is not weakness. That love is strength. That masculinity does not require the erasure of his humanity. Because... A nurtured boy becomes a responsible man. A guided boy becomes a protective brother. A loved boy becomes a compassionate husband. An emotionally intelligent boy becomes a present, tender father. We don’t change the world by raising kings and queens on separate thrones. We change it by walking forward together, hand in hand. Let us fight for the boy child not because he is more important, but because he is equally important.

Naome Atwine, Clinical Psychologist



