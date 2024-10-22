Only political will can end corruption

Corruption's insidious grip on governance can only be broken with a united and unyielding political front.

Anti-graft agencies, though necessary, are insufficient without leaders willing to confront this cancer head-on. If political will were present, corruption would not just decrease—it would disappear. History offers clear examples: where leadership is firm, nations transform.

Take China, for instance. In China, the mismanagement of public funds is met with the harshest penalties, including execution. This strict stance has become integral to China’s meteoric rise as a global economic power.

China's leadership understood that without accountability, development would be compromised. The success of these measures is visible in the increased trust in government institutions, as well as the attraction of international investment. Public officers here, think twice before stealing public resources.

China's approach to corruption is not only severe but deliberate, born from a recognition that corruption could cripple its ascent as a global power. China has now grown to becoming a global economic titan, and its corruption indexes drop every year as the country continues to soar. The message is clear: when corruption is fought with political resolve, a country’s path to prosperity is clear. Public resources are sacred, and corruption should not be tolerated

Similarly, under the late John Pombe Magufuli in Tanzania, officials were sternly reminded of their responsibility to the public. Magufuli, known for his unyielding stand against corruption, once told officials that they should instead swallow poison rather than mess with public resources. His administration showed that with genuine political will, reforms against corruption are not just possible—they are inevitable.

In Uganda, corruption continues to thrive due to a glaring lack of political will. The Inspector General of Government (IGG) recently revealed that Uganda loses Shs9 trillion annually to corruption—44 percent of its tax revenue.

This is not a matter of negligence—it is deliberate. Uganda suffers from a systemic affliction where corruption is not just tolerated but nurtured. It is not because we lack laws or institutions to fight graft; it is because there is no political will to deploy these tools effectively. Corruption oils the wheels of patronage networks, ensuring that those in power can maintain control for as long as possible, even if it means sacrificing the wellbeing of the nation

Why would political leaders, whose very duty is to serve and protect the public interest, allow such a scourge to continue? The answer is brutally simple: corruption enables them to survive for another term. It enriches a few, strengthens their networks, and silences dissent. But while it might extend their time in power, it leaves the nation struggling under the weight of collapsing healthcare, decaying infrastructure, and inadequate social services. Each unpaved road, under-equipped hospital, or child denied education, is a reminder of a government that has chosen self-interest over its people.

The purpose of leadership is not to cling to power; it is to make a lasting positive impact. Great leaders are remembered for their vision, their courage, and their integrity—not for how long they held office. In the end, we will remember their legacy, not their years in power.

What use is it for a leader to reign for decades if, under their rule, the country languishes in rags and disrepair? True leadership isn’t about clinging to power; it’s about leaving a lasting legacy.

Wole Soyinka, a figure in Nigerian literature, consistently criticised how corruption corrodes the very foundations of society. In his essays, he expressed his disdain for leaders who clung to power through corrupt means, believing it to be a sign of weakness rather than strength.

According to Soyinka, corruption not only ruins the economy but also kills the moral spirit of the people, creating a culture of impunity where those in power act without fear of accountability.

Uganda’s anti-corruption agencies have become largely ineffective, often focusing on petty offenders while those siphoning billions from state coffers go unpunished. This selective justice has eroded public trust and discouraged whistleblowers from coming forward. After all, why risk everything to expose corruption when the real culprits remain untouchable?

The only way forward is to demand political will. Uganda’s legal framework to fight corruption already exists, but without political leadership committed to wielding these tools, nothing will change.

We demand that those in power put the nation first and act with the same resolve seen in countries like China and Tanzania. Leaders who prioritise impact over tenure, who are willing to take on the corrupt no matter how powerful they are, regardless of the political cost.

Until then, Uganda will remain trapped in the clutches of corruption, losing trillions, its potential suffocated by greed and the self-interest of its rulers.