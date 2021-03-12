Open letter to all men about menstruation, womanhood

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In the spirit of celebration of women’s month, I want on behalf of all women to educate you, our dear men, about the intricacies of our experience as the not-so-fair sex because there is nothing fair about a monthly period. Yes, menstruation. The thing that turns all you grown up men into scared little boys.

It is quite funny considering how determined you men are to make love with us that you seem disgusted by what comes out of us. Believe it or not, menses are there for a reason. It is not like an additional feature on a play station console. It serves a major purpose.

First things first. Let us define what menstruation is. Menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding that occurs as a part of every woman’s monthly cycle. It starts from about the ages of 11or 14 until menopause when a woman hits her early 50s. Menstruation lasts about three to five days (in some women seven days).

Apart from the bleeding, there are other symptoms that occur often known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that include abdominal cramping pain, lower back pain, sore breasts, food cravings, mood swings, headaches, etc.

The word menstruation originates from the Latin word mensis, which means month. It also relates to the Greek word mene, which means moon. There are several belief systems surrounding the relationship between our monthly cycles and the phases of the moon and how it inspired the formation of the calendar; separating the year into months. But that is for another day.

Back to the gist of this session and the major purpose it serves. Menstruation is the way a woman’s body prepares for pregnancy. The lining of the uterus gets thicker to create an environment conducive for fertilising an egg.

The ovaries release an egg ready to be fertilised and it settles in the lining of the uterus. That my dear men, is where your sperm swims into the picture. If the egg is not fertilised, the body breaks it down and expels it along with blood through the vagina in the form of a period because it is of no use.

Once all useless tissue has been expelled, the uterus sets back its timer and starts the process all over again. Think of it as spring cleaning the house once a month. An in-built function in the female body that requires no supervision. Biology at its finest.

So, my dear men, recognise that our monthly periods are the very reason why you are even here. They come out of the same place that you came out; the womb.

It is the core function that enables the creation of life. Begin to appreciate the excruciating little deaths we go through each month so that our bodies can facilitate life within them.

Being disgusted towards what literally brought you all here makes you antithetical to the very principles of life. We give you life, we give your birth, we give God, we give you earth, so do not make things worse.

Violet Muwanga,

vmuwanga25@yahoo.com