Open letter to Archbishop of CoU

Your Grace, I write to you to express my observations over a period of time on the retirement plans of most clergymen and other Church staff, especially at this point when most economimies are recovering from Covid-19 shocks.

Your Grace, as the world recovers from the pandemic a number of things are likely to change not only because of the impact of business closures and its related effects but because the world continues to change from socialist inclinations that are characterised by a lot of generosity to capitalist inclinations with limited generosity and this continues to affect the way the Church remunerates the clergy and administrators.

Your Grace, coupled with the above, there is high likelihood that there will be a continuous decline in church offertories and contributions as result of a continuous exodus from the original religious denominations to new churches mainly run as Ltd companies and sole proprietorships and are owned, controlled and managed by individuals whose remuneration decisions are self-determined, thus their respective retirement plans are equally self-determined and much better which brings in a sharp contrast.

The Anglican religion remains one of the biggest in Uganda with 37 dioceses spread across the country and controlling 32 percent of the total population and yet with no clear retirement plan for its clergy and permanent employees. It is, therefore, imperative for Church of Uganda to critically examine the support systems that are generally available to the retired persons such as insurance schemes and National social Security Fund and formulate effective policies for improving life after retirement for its personnel.

Your Grace, it’s the responsibility of Church of Uganda as an employer to promote the welfare of its workers, whilst they are in employment and also educate the target beneficiaries to contribute part of their personal earnings to an agreed fund towards their retirement.

Your Grace, in order to do this, there is need to formulate uniform policies across all dioceses in Uganda and establish a retirement scheme or join any well-established pension scheme.

Your Grace, to sustain this scheme there is need to have policies in place that will enable Church of Uganda to invest in long-term income-generating projects such as the establishment of schools, vocational training centers,and clinics, so that the regular retirement contributions payable by the Church on behalf of its employees can be less stressful and more sustainable.

Your Grace, to further sustain this scheme there is need for policies that will enable streamlining and enhancing of the existing activities, for example, guidance and counselling, workshops, published books by running these as profit making ventures and also reorganising of huge compounds that have characterised most Anglican churches and run them as commercial gardens for selected gatherings with stringent rules that don’t compromise the church canons and regulations.

Your Grace, apart from preparing staff for retirement, it’s equally important to streamline, grade and enhance the salaries of the clergy and other full-time workers according to professional rank and experience rather than according to size of Church and monies mobilised by a particular branch of the Church.

Your Grace, when some of these ideas are subjected to further discussion and implemented, the monthly payment for the clergy most likely will also increase and they will be motivated to concentrate on their full- time work as clergy and probably become more spiritual in their undertakings. The Church will most likely further stabilise financially and spiritually and will enjoy respect and good will from the members as well as the public .The word of God will break into new grounds and will be spread further and the will of God will be done as envisaged in Mark 16:15.

Robert Tumwijukye, Son of a Retired Reverend



