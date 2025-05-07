Open letter to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Dear General Muhoozi,

I write to you not as an enemy, but as an African deeply concerned with the course you are charting for Uganda — one that threatens to abandon the liberatory promise of our continent’s revolutionary heritage for the hollow trappings of neo-colonial militarism and authoritarian spectacle.

You speak often of strength, yet real strength lies not in coercion, but in solidarity with the masses. Do you understand the historical material conditions that gave birth to the Ugandan State, and to the broader post-colonial African project? Or have you, like many others, chosen to forget that this State was born not in comfort, but in the crucible of anti-colonial struggle?

You risk becoming not a revolutionary son of Africa, but a footnote in the tragic history of failed comprador elites. President Museveni, for all his contradictions, emerged at a time when pan-Africanist ideals still had some currency, and Marxist rhetoric still animated revolutionary movements.

While he ultimately embraced the neoliberal world order, he at least cloaked his militarism in the language of unity, development, and self-determination. In contrast, your approach appears unmoored from any coherent ideology — save for a dangerous admiration of imperial-backed regimes that maintain power through mass incarceration, surveillance, and violence, as seen in El Salvador and the occupation of Gaza. But Uganda is not Israel.

Uganda is a fragile mosaic of people held together not by force, but by a shared struggle against external domination. If you continue to criminalise dissent, alienate the working masses, and centralise power in the military, you will do more than fail as a leader — you will become a tool of imperial interests that have always sought to balkanise Africa for profit. History shows us that repression does not eliminate opposition; it radicalises it.

Persecution of writers like Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and the crackdown on independent voices only deepen the crisis of legitimacy. Worse, it opens the door for foreign manipulation. The imperialist powers have always played the long game — using NGOs, funding opposition figures, and exploiting internal divisions. Libya is a glaring example: once the most prosperous nation in Africa under Muammar Gaddafi’s pan-African vision, it now lies in ruins, partitioned by NATO bombs and puppet militias.

Uganda’s oil wealth in the Albertine Graben is no shield —it is a target. Like Congo’s cobalt or Sudan’s gold, it will draw vultures. If you continue down this path, the same forces that armed your father yesterday may arm your enemies tomorrow. Imperialism has no loyalty — it rewards obedience and punishes defiance only when it is not useful. Do not be misled by the illusion of invincibility. Military uniforms do not make revolutionaries. True liberation comes from aligning with the people — the peasants, the workers, the urban youth — not from emulating foreign models of repression.

Pan-Africanism teaches us that our strength lies in unity, in economic self-determination, and in decolonizing the African mind. Marxism-Leninism teaches us that the State must serve the proletariat, not dominate them. Ask yourself: who does your leadership serve? Rwanda’s model, built on ethnic centralism and surveillance, is not one Uganda should imitate. Uganda is more than a nation — it is a reflection of the continent’s contradictions and its possibilities. Its diverse peoples can coexist if given a stake in their own governance. To militarise politics is to betray the very spirit of pan-African revolution.

General Muhoozi, history is watching. Will you be remembered as the guardian of a dying dynasty — or as someone who broke ranks with power to embrace the people’s cause? There is still time to return to the path of justice, to uphold the dignity of the African working class, and to reject the neo-colonial yoke disguised as “security cooperation.” Revolution is not a slogan. It is the organized might of a people conscious of their destiny. Choose wisely.

In struggle and solidarity,

lilSatoshi13

Rukungiri








