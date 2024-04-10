Open letter to mayor, Masaka City on violation of one –way road policy

Dear Mayor

I am writing to express my concern regarding the rampant misuse of the one-way policy by motorists, specifically motorcyclists (boda bodas) on Elgin Street. It has become increasingly common and becoming normal to witness motorcyclists blatantly disregarding traffic regulations in a young city like Masaka riding against the officially designated flow of traffic, posing a significant risk to both themselves and other road users through collusion with other cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

Since the phased completion of the road by the Chinese’s contractor this reckless behavior has shrived untouched with impunity amongst some riders, it not only endangers lives of people from the opposite direction but creates a sense of disorder in the new city.

This kind of riding creates confusion because the other driver may not expect to encounter a motorcycle on a one-way street; more still Pedestrians may be caught off guard by motorcyclists travelling in the opposite wrong direction increasing the risk of pedestrian accidents. I, personally have been a victim of hit and run by these ill-mannered motorcyclists.

This recklessness amongst Boda bodas has led to higher risks in accidents, frustration among other road users, it also undermines the purpose of the one way policy passed by the city council many years ago which is to regulate traffic flow and ensure safety for all road users.

To address this issue effectively I propose the following measures:

Community engagements through fostering partnerships with local community leaders, motorcycle associations, Elgin street boda stage masters and other stakeholders to garner support for road safety initiatives and encourage compliance with traffic regulations.

Enhance enforcement through increasing City council policing warden presence and efforts along key one-way routes to deter motorcyclists from violating the one-way policy. Straight penalties should be imposed on offenders to serve as a deterrent, I once shared with a boda boda cyclist and he told me the Municipal council then used to have a court for express penalties, if what he told me was true then replace them following all relevant laws and procedures.

Launch targeted educational campaigns to raise awareness among motorcyclists about the merits of adhering to traffic regulations in the new city center.