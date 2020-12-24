Open letter to President Museveni

Thursday December 24 2020
letterpix
By Guest Writer

Mr President, much as you have registered multiple successes in implementing the 10-Point Programme over the years, there are some perennial failures that you need to urgently address for the greater benefit for our beloved country. Despite the fact that you deserve credit for successes in security, energy, and tourism, you deserve condemnation in equal measure for the failures in service delivery and abating corruption. This because the buck stops with you as the head of government.

Although 69 per cent of the citizenry believes that the fight against corruption has been your regime’s biggest failure, under your leadership as outlined in the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer Africa  (2019) report, I still believe there is time for you to salvage this country from the vice that has eroded our moral societal fabric. 

Recent reports  from  Transparency  International  (TI),  for  instance,  show  that  corruption  in Uganda  has been persistent over the years. Uganda  was  ranked  at  position  139  out  of  167  corrupt  countries  in  2015,  151  out  of  176  in  2016,  149  out  of  180  in  2018 and 137 out of 180 in 2019.  All it will take to address this by doing things right. 

A deliberate and equally tough approach is needed in the response to the corruption monster. Uganda is endowed with numerous institutions such as the Inspectorate of Government, police, Anti-Corruption Court, and Auditor General, among others, which play  roles  such  as  checking on financial impropriety, detecting corruption, investigating corruption  allegations  and prosecuting  culprits.  

Nonetheless, some have remarkably failed to fight it. Several  scandals  can  be  cited in recent times involving both grand-scale theft of  public funds and petty corruption involving public officials as well as widespread political patronage systems. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office caused government  losses through procurement of Covid-19 relief food in April.

Uganda has a robust anti-corruption legal regime with both international and national instruments. On  the international level, since  2004,  Uganda has been a State party to both United Nations Convention  Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating  Corruption. By implication, provisions of these instruments are binding to Uganda. 

The most  important  among  the domestic  anti-corruption  laws  is  the  Anti-Corruption  Act  2009  (Amended  in 2015). The  reported  persistence and  escalation  of  corruption in  Uganda  amid an  enormous  anti-corruption  framework,  is  suggestive of  the  possibility  of  institutional failure and lack of political will to effectively implement  the already existing strong laws and you are partly to blame. On many occasions, you have shown the intent to fight corruption, but the momentum is lost when highly placed people get get away with graft. On a wider scale, your response to this vice over the years has not been of the magnitude expected of a president presiding over a country where several  scandals  can  be  cited  involving  the  loss  of  colossal  sums  of  money.  

Over the years, you have established parallel institutions to reinforce the already established ones, which perhaps is done out of good faith, but often, unwarranted. Creation of these institutions undermines the existing ones in addition to unnecessary wastage of the already meagre public resources due to duplication in roles.  This has been the case with Naads, after establishing Operation Wealth Creation in 2014, and IGG, with Anti-Corruption Unit in State House. 

Peter Kabuye,

pterkabuye@gmail.com

