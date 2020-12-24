Open letter to President Museveni

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Mr President, much as you have registered multiple successes in implementing the 10-Point Programme over the years, there are some perennial failures that you need to urgently address for the greater benefit for our beloved country. Despite the fact that you deserve credit for successes in security, energy, and tourism, you deserve condemnation in equal measure for the failures in service delivery and abating corruption. This because the buck stops with you as the head of government.

Although 69 per cent of the citizenry believes that the fight against corruption has been your regime’s biggest failure, under your leadership as outlined in the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer Africa (2019) report, I still believe there is time for you to salvage this country from the vice that has eroded our moral societal fabric.

Recent reports from Transparency International (TI), for instance, show that corruption in Uganda has been persistent over the years. Uganda was ranked at position 139 out of 167 corrupt countries in 2015, 151 out of 176 in 2016, 149 out of 180 in 2018 and 137 out of 180 in 2019. All it will take to address this by doing things right.

A deliberate and equally tough approach is needed in the response to the corruption monster. Uganda is endowed with numerous institutions such as the Inspectorate of Government, police, Anti-Corruption Court, and Auditor General, among others, which play roles such as checking on financial impropriety, detecting corruption, investigating corruption allegations and prosecuting culprits.

Nonetheless, some have remarkably failed to fight it. Several scandals can be cited in recent times involving both grand-scale theft of public funds and petty corruption involving public officials as well as widespread political patronage systems. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office caused government losses through procurement of Covid-19 relief food in April.

Uganda has a robust anti-corruption legal regime with both international and national instruments. On the international level, since 2004, Uganda has been a State party to both United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption. By implication, provisions of these instruments are binding to Uganda.

The most important among the domestic anti-corruption laws is the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (Amended in 2015). The reported persistence and escalation of corruption in Uganda amid an enormous anti-corruption framework, is suggestive of the possibility of institutional failure and lack of political will to effectively implement the already existing strong laws and you are partly to blame. On many occasions, you have shown the intent to fight corruption, but the momentum is lost when highly placed people get get away with graft. On a wider scale, your response to this vice over the years has not been of the magnitude expected of a president presiding over a country where several scandals can be cited involving the loss of colossal sums of money.

Over the years, you have established parallel institutions to reinforce the already established ones, which perhaps is done out of good faith, but often, unwarranted. Creation of these institutions undermines the existing ones in addition to unnecessary wastage of the already meagre public resources due to duplication in roles. This has been the case with Naads, after establishing Operation Wealth Creation in 2014, and IGG, with Anti-Corruption Unit in State House.

Peter Kabuye,

pterkabuye@gmail.com