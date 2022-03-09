Open letter to President Museveni

Mr President, I greet you sir. With a heavy heart, I have decided to write to you through the media as a last resort. For the last 10 years I have struggled to meet you but it has not been possible because some of your workers deliberately blocked me.

I am the man from Ntungamo who gave you a gift of a Jerrycan full of honey on August 2, 2011 in Ruhama.

This was during the NRM victory party of Mama Janet Museveni and you were the guest of honour that day. I went ahead and narrated my suffering after the death of my parents.

When I spoke with you Mr President, you promised to help me. You also told me that I would be called to meet you. Unfortunately, I have tried in vain. Mr President, the problems I told you about 10 years ago have more than doubled. I went to many offices but they have all chased me and others gave me empty promises.

Mr President, I have moved in very many offices - both public and private - looking for help to see you but no one listens to me. They say you can’t see me. It’s the reason why in the past two years I have frequented Daily Monitor offices looking for help.

Daily Monitor published my story but still I failed to see you because I was blocked. The first story came out on October 7, 2020 and when you saw it, you sent Lindah Nabusayi and Night Aikiriza to connect me to talk to you.

Unfortunately, I had forgotten my phone at home so I missed that opportunity. I went back to the media and pleaded with them again and they helped me and another story was published on December 3, 2021.

The State House comptroller then sent her personal assistant called Moses, to find me. On January 18, 2022, I was taken to her office and I met her. She told me that you told her to meet with me and to tell her all my problems then she would get back to you.

She promised me that she was going to talk to you as soon as possible about my issues.

Unfortunately, I was later told the appointment to meet with you would not be arranged and that if I wanted I should find you myself and tell you about my problems. Despite the disappointment, I didn’t give up. That is why I have written this letter to you. Mr President, I beg you in the name of our Lord, please help me and my family.

I have endured years of suffering and I don’t want my children to go through what my father and I have gone through.

I request any Ugandan who has authority of reaching the President, Ministers, Generals and MPs to be men and women of goodwill and meet with me face to face so I can tell you my ordeal.