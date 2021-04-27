Open letter to President Museveni on corruption in govt

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Mr President, it will be a tragedy for the NRM government to be known in history as the most corrupt since independence.

It will be worse for your legacy to be that of a great leader who failed to fight corruption.

Mr President, it is not too late to redeem this country from this cancer. The institutions which you put in place to fight this pandemic have not done enough. Some credit goes to the office of the Inspectorate of Government, but they could have done better.

The head of State House Anti-corruption Unit, Lt Col. Edith Nakalema, started off well, but seems to have lost steam. Mr President, we would like to propose that you appoint a commission of inquiry to look into all government departments and agencies. Let the commission be public with people taking oaths before testifying.

You will be shocked Mr President, by the revelations.

Let the officials in those agencies defend themselves if accused. Your Excellency, this country is bleeding because of corruption. We are writing on behalf of so many people. We thank you.

Angus Okwir & John B. Owino, Busia

