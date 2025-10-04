Open letter to President Museveni on Lango Campaign: The ‘Luttamaguzi of Lango’

Dear President Museveni, as you conclude the presidential campaigns in Lango Sub-region this week, I wish to bring to your attention the case of the NRM enthusiast many Lango NRM people refer to as the ‘Luttamaguzi of Lango’, who was martyred and has never been recognised by the NRM and the government.

John Carlo Ogwal, aka Ogwal ‘Cadre’ was the first Resistance Council (RCIII) chairman of Chawente Sub-county in the then Apac District. He took his work and love for NRM so seriously that people nicknamed him ‘Cadre’ in reference to the political mobilisers in the District Administrators’ (now RDC) office.

In 1987, there was festering rebellion in parts of Lango led by elements who used to say they wanted to bring Obote back.

On March 30 1987, Ogwal Cadre, who also dealt in cattle trade, called a meeting at Apwori Trading Centre in Chawente, to mobilise locals against letting their children join the rebellion. As he was doing that, the same rebels, ironically led by a notorious fellow, descended on his home and found he wasn’t around. They arrested his wife and forced her to take them to where he was addressing the group.

Ogwal Cadre was arrested and tortured, with the rebels taunting him, “lwong Museveni bin lari” (call Museveni to save you!) He had enough courage to tell them in Leb-Lango “Let me die if it brings peace”. The rebels walked him a few kilometres away to Apyelamot on Aduku-Aboko-Chawente Road. They stopped at a spot where he met his death.

Among those watching was Basil Okello Onach, then a student and now the immediate former Kwania District chairman, whose home was and is still near the scene of the event.

Ogwal was just 40 years old. Ogwal Cadre’s home is in Adakingo Village in Atongtidi Sub-county in Kwania District. Ogwal is survived by his wife and children. After his gruesome killing, all his children dropped out of school.

I understand that until last year when the late Brig Charles Oluka sent an officer to document the family, not a single government or NRM official has ever visited the family.

It would be befitting, Mr President, if this NRM cadre is given a posthumous honour in whatever form, either by erecting a monument in his memory, a national medal or both, or indeed whatever honour you may deem befitting.