Open letter to President Museveni on National Plastic Clean-Up Day 

Your Excellency, every year the world unites in celebration of Earth Day, a global demonstration of support for environmental protection. Earth Day, coordinated by Earthday.org, brings together over 1 billion people from 193 countries, engaging in diverse environmental campaigns to raise awareness and advocate for our planet’s future.

This year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet vs Plastics,” calls for a collaborative effort to end plastic pollution, demanding a 60 percent reduction in plastic production by 2040 for human and planetary health.

As Earth Day approaches, I write to you with a plea that echoes the collective voice of concerned citizens across Uganda. I urge you, Mr President Yoweri Museveni, to declare April 22 a national holiday dedicated to a monumental plastic clean-up effort. This initiative, driven by the urgent need to combat plastic pollution, not only symbolises our commitment to environmental stewardship but also represents a crucial step towards a cleaner, healthier Uganda.

Plastic pollution has become an insidious threat to our nation’s natural beauty and ecological balance. Our waterways, agricultural lands, and precious ecosystems are marred by the scourge of single-use plastic bags and bottles, a blight that extends far beyond our urban centres. Despite existing legislation, enforcement remains a challenge, leaving our environment vulnerable to degradation.

Your Excellency we need a comprehensive strategy that addresses plastic pollution from all angles.

This includes stricter enforcement of regulations, enhanced waste management infrastructure, and robust public education campaigns to instill lasting behavioural change. A National Plastic Clean-Up Day would serve as a catalyst for these efforts, uniting communities in a shared mission to rid our country of plastic waste.

Inspired by Rwanda’s successful “Umuganda” programme, I propose the creation of “Obumwe,” a Ugandan version that promotes togetherness and inclusivity. Regional variations will ensure that every community can participate meaningfully, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in our collective environmental responsibility.

However, clean-up efforts alone are not sufficient. We must bolster Nema and local authorities with resources and capacity to enforce existing regulations effectively.

A legislative review is imperative to strengthen laws governing the entire plastic lifecycle, from production to disposal. Furthermore, implementing Extended Producer Responsibility schemes will incentivise cleaner production practices and sustainable alternatives.

Mr President, this is a call to action for all Ugandans. Let us stand united in our resolve to combat plastic pollution.

Wouldn’t it be a remarkable legacy to be remembered as a President who championed environmental consciousness, the leader who ended the plague of plastic pollution, and the visionary who created a healthier and cleaner environment for his Bazukulu?

I invite you to declare April 22 National Plastic Clean-Up Day, signaling our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

Together, as a united Uganda, we can achieve the ambitious goal of a plastic-free nation by 2030.