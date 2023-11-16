Open Letter to the Archbishop of CoU 

Once again I write to you about an issue that I previously raised to you on February 23, 2022 in the Daily Monitor concerning the retirement plans of the clergy who have served for Long in the Church of Uganda and retired.

Apparently there is no specific common retirement benefit scheme for the servants of God in the Province of Church of Uganda. All dioceses subscribe to the Province.

However, each of them remains with the liberty of implementing a policy based on a local context as far as pension schemes are concerned.

For example, every diocese has a different rate and approaches to generating their incomes for their retirement scheme leading to failure of some of the retirement schemes and this has exposed the retired clergy to a risk of ending up sick, poor, alone and dying a miserable death.

Your Grace, the idea of having each diocese with its own approach to retirement benefit schemes management often creates disagreement between the retired clergy and their respective diocesan administrations.

In West Ankole Dioceses, for example, recently the retired clergy and the families of those retired and departed clergies were accusing those in charge of management of the pension funds of failure to pay them their pension despite the fact that their salaries were forcefully deducted for a number of years.

Your Grace, many retired clerics have family responsibilities that require them to have some sort of income in order to live decent retirement lives, in some cases because of the meagre salaries, some of the clergy retire when they have not invested much to have some additional streams of income or worse still to have constructed descent accommodation to retire to and, therefore, retirement becomes challenging.

Your Grace, Church of Uganda as an employer should put systems in place such as investments that can generate income to support the retired clergy.

Mityana Diocese is a good example that has invested in the construction of hostels at Ndejje University and the returns are used to support their retired clergy, this can be benchmarked and implemented across the Province of the Church of Uganda. There are also other examples like Luweero and West Buganda dioceses that are doing well as far as pension payments are concerned.

There are also schemes that can be benchmarked such as the armed forces pension scheme, public service pension scheme, national social security scheme and parliamentary pension scheme.

Otherwise lack of a system in place to cater for the retired staff is likely to expose the clergy to a lot of pressure to save as they get closer to retirement, as a result some clergy may be forced to encroach on Church funds that they ordinarily are not supposed to use.

Additionally, the Province of Church of Uganda can come up with fundraising strategies for purposes of having resources that can cater for the retired clergy.

For example, a month (four Sundays) in the whole calendar year can be declared in the entire Province for collecting funds for retirees and the collections directed to a well-known scheme developed to cater for the retired clergy and arrangement put in place for the active clergy also to make a contribution towards their retirement fund so that each clergy’s salary is subjected to some deductions that are credited to that individual’s account.

Your Grace, lastly it’s important for the Province of the Church of Uganda to acquire a reputation of taking care of the retirement needs of its employees as this normally helps in recruitment and retention of higher quality employees as well as their motivation and the associated labor productivity that may lead to attraction of well-educated young people ready for theological trainings in order to serve God.