Open letter to the President

Thirty years ago, in 1993, the Custodian Board, an agency that was set up by your Government to manage expropriated properties, recognised us as “the original registered proprietors of the property” (Temangalo land). To this day, we have neither had physical possession, nor have we been compensated for this loss. Where is the justice in this,Your Excellency? Why are we being penalised when the perpetrators who committed the fraud, deception and lies with regard to ownership, have not been held accountable? Respectfully, Your Excellency, we would like to remind you, the people of Uganda and the workers who contribute to the NSSF, that public state[1]ments and disclosures have been made by your Parliament, your Government officials and your Minister and public servants about our rightful ownership of Temangalo. On May 5, 2021, Parliament adopted the Cosase Sub Committee Report which recommended that “ the Government of Uganda has a constitu[1]tional obligation to ensure that the property …..is handed over to its legitimate owners, being Temangalo Tea Estate Limited”. The MPs who voted to adopt this resolution were from the NRM and other party affiliates who represented the people of Uganda in your parliament. The Report also clearly articulated that ownership transfers of Temangalo made outside the authority of the Custodian Board were illegal, and there[1]fore nullified. In 2018, the Custodian Board wrote a letter to the Cosase Chair noting that the “former owners have always been struggling for access, it is high time they are helped”. In 2018 and 2019, former Land Commissioners at the Ministry of Lands (Kulata and Opio) testified, under oath, that transfers of the land to Abbas Mawanda (who sold it to Amos Nzeyi) and then, by Nzeyi to the NSSF were made amid a running lease owned by the Moosa family and Temangalo Tea Estate Limited. In 2018, at the Temangalo hearings, Commissioner Frederick Ruhindi asked NSSF to review its opinion on mediation, saying “justice, development and peace are elements of inclusivity and can never be exclusive”. Justice Bamugemereire also noted that “social inclusion and social justice are key. Uganda has had a turbulent past. This particular estate has had a turbulent past” At the same hearings, the then managing director of the NSSF sympathised with our family, saying that “I feel sorry for this family.”