Open letter to the President on EALA nominations

Your Excellency, on Saturday July 8, myself and dozens of other loyal members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) watched in dismay as the party leadership remorselessly took a swing at one of the core cornerstones that hold this organisation together.

The tenet of elective democracy and the right to participate in free and fair elections is embedded not just in our party structures, but also our national Constitution.

Yet last weekend, this priceless tenet appeared to be sacrificed by the very top NRM leadership.

In June, our party electoral commission invited members to express their interest for the position of the NRM flag bearer for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

A total of 130 people heeded the call. The commission duly received and acknowledged all our papers. We were then subsequently invited to State House in Entebbe to be vetted by the party Central Executive Committee (CEC).

At the venue, we found our supposed vetters locked up in a closed- door meeting and could not interact with them at a personal level. When it came to the general meeting, we were only asked to make 30 second introductions of ourselves.

Then quickly encouraged to stand down from the race and indeed many did. Sixty seven of us who did not were promised that we would be forwarded to the NRM parliamentary caucus. We were then told to leave.

But to our utmost chagrin, shortly after departing from State House, we stumbled on a letter which was being circulated on social media purportedly authored by the NRM secretary general announcing that the CEC had resolved to ring-fence all the six positions to the incumbents exclusively.

To put it mildly, this was off-putting at so many levels. Yet as much as I would want to say I was shocked by this illegality and immorality, it has happened far too many times in our party.

In the very last EALA election, for the replacement of the Late Hon Mathias Katamba wherein I was an aspirant, the same thing happened.

The simplistic case for ring fencing EALA positions to cause cohesion in the party, while well appreciated, flies in the face of the very core principle of democracy that our party prides itself in. It also sets off a moral death match between us and the local, and foreign negative forces.

Your Excellency would understand this more than anyone else for it was the lack of democracy in our country that forced you to take a stand against the high handed governments.

Justice and democracy is what endeared the NRM to Ugandans. It is what has made it stand out.

Recently, while you met with a group of young people from different African countries in Kampala, you made a strong case for elective democracy as the lasting antidote to upheavals that befell nations in north and western Africa.

Coming to the East African Community (EAC) where I dare call you its de facto patron owing to the contributions you have made; it is my humble view that part of the responsibility rests on your shoulder to impress upon this bloc the need for consistency and discipline in order to protect it from the dangers that led to its collapse in the first place.

The message sent to the EAC from Uganda today, at this young and delicate stage, cannot be that of disorder and imbalance but uprightness and rule of law.

I also invite you to spare a thought for the young people like me, with genuine and hard earned leadership potential; and the impact such decisions like the one taken by the NRM CEC last week, have on us. Contesting for EALA MP is a costly venture in terms of time and money for preparation and mobilising for support. It is too much an investment to simply end up being disenfranchised at the last minute by a single CEC resolution.

We must also look at the legality of this decision for as far as I know, Your Excellency, the CEC cannot cite a single national or regional or NRM law that allows them to hand-pick candidates for elective offices without giving those candidates opportunity to be heard.

What about the honorable members of the NRM parliamentary caucus whose duty and right is to elect representatives to EALA, and which duty is now being hijacked by the CEC?

Your Excellency, the CEC in its decision of July 8, sent an unmistakable message to the young people, that we are dispensable. That is why as aspirants, most of whom are youth, who were duly approved and shortlisted as aspiring candidates, were never consulted by the CEC.

And yet as shortlisted candidates we are stakeholders in this process. Finally, this matter has left some of us with no choice other than seeking redress in the courts of law. But before that, we believe that this is still curable.