Open letter to the President on state of our healthcare

I trust this letter finds you well. As a concerned Ugandan, I wish to acknowledge the tremendous efforts made by the government in areas such as infrastructure and education, among others. However, it is with urgency that I write to you today to address the deeply concerning state of healthcare in our country which, if left unchecked, will become a ticking time bomb. While Uganda has made strides in various sectors, healthcare continues to lag behind. The challenges facing hospitals like Masaka Referral are far-reaching and systemic, affecting thousands of Ugandans who rely on these institutions for care. Despite the staff's efforts, the hospital is chronically understaffed. It's common to find fewer than three medical professionals working an entire shift in a full ward. These workers are doing their best, but the lack of manpower limits their ability to deliver the necessary care.

There is also a severe shortage of essential equipment and medications. For example, premature infants often share a single incubator, with as many as 10-15 babies at a time. This isn’t just inefficient; it’s life-threatening. Many patients are also without basic medications, some of which are diverted for personal gain and sold at inflated prices in private clinics. Additionally, ambulances, which should be readily available, are often inaccessible or require patients to pay for fuel costs. This happens despite the government already funding these services.

Moreover, there is the glaring issue of abuse and neglect by some medical personnel. Reports of rude and unprofessional behavior toward patients undermine trust in the healthcare system. Lastly, the misuse of roadways compounds the problem. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, are often delayed or blocked by uncooperative drivers, including government officials who use sirens unnecessarily, confusing the public about actual emergencies.

Your Excellency, the situation is dire. But I believe this crisis can be turned around with the right approach, leadership, and commitment. I humbly propose the following measures:

1. Increased investment in healthcare: The government must allocate more resources to improve infrastructure, equipment, and staffing in public hospitals like Masaka Referral. This includes ensuring that hospitals have essential life-saving equipment, such as incubators.

2. Rigorous training and continuous professional development: The shortage of trained personnel must be addressed through regular, rigorous training for healthcare staff. Medical practitioners in government hospitals should undergo continuous development to handle modern healthcare challenges.

3. Combating corruption: Corruption has no place in healthcare. The diversion of medications and resources must be eradicated, and stronger measures should be put in place to ensure transparency in procurement and distribution.

4. Adequate staffing: We need more qualified medical professionals—doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Hospitals must be adequately staffed to ensure every Ugandan gets timely and proper care.

5. Improvement in ambulance services: Emergency services must be prioritized. Ambulances should be properly funded and maintained to respond to emergencies without the need for patients to pay fuel costs.

6. Public awareness and road safety: More education is needed to inform the public about respecting emergency vehicles and road safety. Government officials should also be reminded that their sirens should only be used for real emergencies, to avoid road confusion.

Your Excellency, Uganda’s healthcare system is at a crossroads. But we still have the opportunity to make meaningful reforms. With a clear commitment to investing in healthcare, combating corruption, improving staffing levels, and ensuring accountability, we can transform the system into one that serves the people with the respect and dignity they deserve.

I trust that you will consider these concerns and take immediate action. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

Derick Ssenyondo,







