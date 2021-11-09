Ordinary citizens should always be part UN climate change conferences

Currently heads of state, ministers, industry leaders and change makers from more than 200 countries are convened in Glasgow, the United Kingdom, in one of the biggest climate change summits, the COP26, to discuss critical measures and actions that the world will need to take to protect our planet by limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius.

The COP26, just like any other UN conferences on climate change, will come up with big measures and actions on climate change. However, my concern is whether the actions and mitigation plans taken at these conferences are enforceable and perhaps the impact of the meetings descend down to the ordinary citizens of member states or the discussions are alive among the elite groups.

The 2021 IPCC report indicates clearly that climate change is happening in an unprecedented scale, warning that human actions have and will continue to cause events such as extreme heat waves, heavy rainfall, drought and tropical cyclones much as there is still time to act.

Relatedly, a recent report by “Bank Track” titled banking on climate chaos 2021 shared a shocking statistic indicating that the world’s 60 largest banks have poured more than $3.8 billion into fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement of 2015 was signed.

The above two reports clearly suggest that despite the actions and measures taken at these massive events, little is being realized and or done to ensure that the goals of the conferences are delivered and actions enforced.

I think there is limited or no effort being made to popularise the agreements and the intended actions. This is coupled with the lack of political will especially by some leaders, if not most of them, which has perhaps limited information about climate change within the general communities and thus lack of demand for accountability from the ordinary citizens.

I come from a remote village in Hoima District and to be specific, Kabaale-Buseruka, an area that was earmarked by the government to host the proposed Uganda’s oil refinery and other petro-chemical industries including an airport which is now about 60 percent complete. In my recent interaction with different communities in my area especially women, I needed to understand if they know about climate change and how they can mitigate it.

Their revelation was interesting, they cited events such as the change in the rain patterns that has affected their yields, majority told me they used to have predictable two planting seasons and that has since changed. They say it is no longer easy to predict the rain and to make matters worse, sometimes the rain is too much and or abnormal. When asked whether they know what is causing these changes, majority think it is God punishing them with a few pointing to human actions such as cutting down trees.

The above revelation shows that the information about climate change is still lacking among the rural communities. I got to know about the COP26 on internet just because I have access to a smartphone, but how many people in my community have smartphones? The answer is few. And I don’t think it’s only my community, but there are many other communities elsewhere like mine.

It’s high time the organisers of these important events start to ask themselves whether ordinary citizens from member countries are aware of what comes out of the conferences and how can they get to actively participate in implementation of the actions. Unless some of these gaps are addressed, we shall continue to have wonderful events and actions best known to a few class of people and limited or no significant demand for accountability from the citizens.

Therefore, I appeal to the UN and government from member states to do much on ensuring implementation and respect of the agreements by different actors including putting in place stringent penalties in case of non-compliance by the actors.

Finally, the UN secretariat and governments of different states, especially in the global south, should improve on citizenry involvement and participation on matters of climate change and work on building effective plans that will ensure the impact of the conferences descend down to the general population other than the dignitaries.