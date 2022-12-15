Our freedom of expression is under siege

Since the Computer Misuse Amendment Bill 2022 was introduced in Uganda’s Parliament, the country has seen a range of reactions. With some applauding and others criticising the Bill, it’s difficult to tell which is which. A law governing the use of computers and internet media, or one that restricts free expression and the right to information.

The ability to express one’s opinions and beliefs through internet media is a right that everyone should have. This freedom, however, is subject to regulations imposed by authorities in the various countries where this right or freedom is enjoyed. In Uganda for example, the Computer Misuse Act 2011 was promulgated to make provision for the safety and security of electronic transactions and information systems; to prevent unlawful access, abuse or misuse of information systems including computers and to make provision for securing the conduct of electronic transactions in a trustworthy electronic environment and to provide for other related matters. It was a well-intended law that served a greater good, and then politics intervened.

“Thou shalt not offend the government, and thou shalt be good citizens,” it now concludes.

The President’s decision to assent to the Computer Misuse Amendment Bill 2022 is simply the culmination of a series of events that have dealt a fatal blow to Uganda’s freedom of expression and right to information.

Consider what happened during the presidential elections in 2016 and 2021. In 2016, on the day of the presidential elections, the internet was completely shut down under the guise of a national emergency. The same thing happened again in 2021.

This law is reportedly intended to target government critics and will be used to silence dissent and prevent people from speaking out, even though Ugandans deserve to exercise their right to free expression without fear of being targeted by the criminal justice system.

Regrettably, the democratic options for resolving this are extremely limited. Some of them are by challenging the law in court and having it overturned, amending the law to remove the offensive provisions, or repealing the infringing law entirely.

Ugandans can mitigate violations of their right to free expression by petitioning the Constitutional Court to have the violating provisions of the Computer Misuse Act struck down. Financial difficulties have previously hampered this process, but this is no longer the case. The rise of NGOs and CSOs such as Amnesty International and other human rights organisations has given rise to optimism. Partnerships with such organisations that share a common goal of upholding human rights are a good indication that petitions to challenge such provisions are now possible.

Another option for getting rid of the law’s violating provisions is through amendment or repeal. Ugandans must lobby their representatives in Parliament to amend or repeal unlawful provisions of the law. Communication with their representatives in Parliament and putting them under pressure to represent their views in Parliament is critical in this regard.

People must be educated about the fundamentals of free speech and expression. They must recognise the right to free expression, which has three forms: the right to seek, the right to receive, and the right to impart information. Educating the masses on this right will help them reject the tendency of any laws that violate their rights, which could lead to their amendment or repeal.

Before enacting such laws, it is necessary to conduct research and solicit public feedback. The nature of laws in a democracy is that they must be widely accepted by the general public. In this regard, public opinion is paramount in the legislative process and has a significant impact on the enforceability of such laws after promulgation. This means that soliciting public opinion early in the legislative process is critical. Consider wasting a lot of time and resources on passing a law that will be met with widespread opposition.

Finally, the Computer Misuse Amendment BBill, which has now become law, has been a hot topic in Uganda and around the world. The parent Act was enacted in 2011 with the good intention of serving the greater good. The acts that followed its promulgation, on the other hand, forced the government to amend the law and bend it to its advantage, completely disregarding the fundamental human right to freedom of expression. However, as stated above, some steps can be taken to rectify this violation and avoid similar situations in the future.